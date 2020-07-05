Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 26

The following people were sentenced on June 26 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified. Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise. Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Harrisburg
- Joseph A. Payne-Casiano: one to two years for three charges of unlawful delivery, manufacture or possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance-heroin with a $100 fine for the first charge. (Peck)
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Carlisle
- Brian R. Fahnestock: three to 12 months for two charges of sale or illegal use of certain solvents. (Masland)
Other
- Jessica Rohm (Chambersburg): 30 to 60 days and a $1,000 fine for driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked (sixth offense). (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to Probation
Mechanicsburg
- Ian T. Engle: two years for unauthorized use of auto vehicle. (Masland)
Other
- Daniel L. Lease (East Berlin): six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (first offense). (Masland)
