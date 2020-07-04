Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 24
Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 24

The following people were sentenced on June 24 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified. Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise. Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Sentenced to Probation

Lower Allen

  • Adina L. Chisom: six months and $800 in restitution for theft by deception. (Brewbaker).

Sentenced to fine

Camp Hill

  • Kimberly J. Starr: $200 for disorderly conduct. (Guido)

Other

  • Li T. Yeh (Allentown): $56.50 for exceeding maximum speed limits and $300 for disorderly conduct. (Guido)

