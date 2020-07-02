Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 23

The following people were sentenced on June 23 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified. Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise. Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Harrisburg
- Antwoyn L. Neal: two to four years, $495 in restitution and a $100 fine for firearms not to be carried without a license and costs for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Peck)
- William D. Spraglin: nine to 20 years and a $100 fine for rape. (Peck)
Mechanicsburg
- Dane C. Harbold: five to 10 years for rape, one to two years for strangulation, six to 12 months for strangulation-apply pressure to throat or neck, five days to six months in Cumberland County Prison and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (second offense), one year probation for unlawful restraint, and costs for simple assault. (Masland)
Other
- Joshua A. Kessler (Girardville): 18 months to 8 years for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance-meth and 18 months for five years for involuntary manslaughter. (Masland)
- Donald J. McNeill (Philadelphia): one to two years and a $500 fine for obstruction of government administration. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Camp Hill
- Christopher A. Somerruk: time served to 12 months for simple assault. (Masland)
Carlisle
- Kelly A. Groce: 11½ to 23 months and $975 in restitution for access device fraud, 11½ months to 23 months and $7,050 in restitution for receiving stolen property, 11½ months to 23 months for forgery-unauthorized act in writing and for access device fraud, 12 months probation for retail theft, 12 months probation for simple assault and $683.90 in restitution for criminal mischief. (Masland)
- Guy D. Gsell: 30 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI-high rate of alcohol (second offense). (Peck)
- Emmalie K. King: 30 days to six months and a $250 fine for DUI-general impairment with accident. (Masland)
- Tisean K. Robinson-Paraison: 30 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI-high rate of alcohol (second offense) and a $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Masland)
Enola
- Joseph M. Currie: eight days to 18 months, $521.40 in restitution and a $100 fine for criminal trespass and one year probation for strangulation-apply pressure to throat and neck. (Peck)
- Jared M. Sweigard: 30 days to five years and a $750 fine for DUI-high rate of alcohol (second offense). (Peck)
Harrisburg
- Jamall S. Everson-Quailes: 11½ to 23 months for criminal use of a communication facility. (Masland)
- Ranveer Jassar: five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (second offense). (Masland)
- William L. Rhinehart: time served to 15 months for theft from a motor vehicle, two days to six months and a $500 fine for DUI-high rate of alcohol (first offense), a $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (second or subsequent offense) and costs for public drunkenness. (Masland)
Lemoyne
- Seara L. Greenawalt: two days to six months and a $500 fine for DUI-general impairment with accident (first offense). (Masland)
Other
- William F. Angolia (Bristow, Va.): three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI-controlled substances, one year probation and a $100 fine for unlawful possession of schedule I controlled substance-THC and costs for both unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (Peck)
- Kyle M. Burton (Prospect Park): 30 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI-general impairment with accident (second offense). (Peck)
- Ryan M. Masonis (Shermans Dale): 10 days to six months for recklessly endangering another person and a $100 fine for public drunkenness. (Masland)
- Richard A. Shutt (Middletown): 30 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI-high rate of alcohol (second offense). (Masland)
- Dustin L. Winfield (Emmitsburg, Md.): 90 days to five years and a $1500 fine for DUI-highest rate of alcohol (second offense). (Peck)
Sentenced to Probation
Carlisle
- Corrine M. Boyer: six months and $227.87 in restitution for retail theft. (Masland)
Enola
- Avery B. Schweitzer: 12 months for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (first offense). (Masland)
Harrisburg
- Gerald Quinones Cruz: 12 months and $424 in restitution for criminal conspiracy to theft by unlawful taking. (Masland)
- Summer S. Shroy: 12 months for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a $300 fine for operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, and costs for DUI-general impairment (first offense). (Peck)
- Lashonta J. Terry: 12 months and $36.98 in restitution for retail theft. (Masland)
Shippensburg
- Susan L. Neil: six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (first offense). (Masland)
Other
- Marcale L. Griffin (Steelton): eight months unsupervised and $297.21 in restitution for bad checks. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to House Arrest
Harrisburg
- Michael B. Woolfork: 120 days for driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense). (Peck)
Sentenced to Electronic Monitoring
Other
- Melissa L. Howard: five days and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (second offense). (Peck)
