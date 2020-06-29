Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 22

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The following people were sentenced on June 22 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.

Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.

Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison

Camp Hill

George Barnes: six months and a $500 fine for obstruction of justice. (Brewbaker)

Other

Jamell A. Oglesby (Philadelphia): six to 23 months for criminal conspiracy to forgery-alter writing. (Brewbaker)

Sentenced to Probation

Carlisle

Scott I. Farrell: 12 months for corruption of minors. (Masland)

Mechanicsburg

Malcohm S. Massie: six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (second offense). (Brewbaker)