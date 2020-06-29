Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 22

The following people were sentenced on June 22 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.
Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.
Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Camp Hill
- George Barnes: six months and a $500 fine for obstruction of justice. (Brewbaker)
Other
- Jamell A. Oglesby (Philadelphia): six to 23 months for criminal conspiracy to forgery-alter writing. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to Probation
Carlisle
- Scott I. Farrell: 12 months for corruption of minors. (Masland)
Mechanicsburg
- Malcohm S. Massie: six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (second offense). (Brewbaker)
New Cumberland
- Ember N. Leach: one year for selling or furnishing liquor or malt or brewed beverages to minors. (Masland)
Shiremanstown
- Jason M. McStay: 12 months for unauthorized use of automobile and other vehicles. (Masland)
Other
- Rebecca Lucas (Benton): 12 months and $30 in restitution for receiving stolen property. (Masland)
