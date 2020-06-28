Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 19-20

The following people were sentenced on June 19 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.
Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.
Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to Probation
Mechanicsburg
- Samuel T. Bedene: two years and costs for accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, a $250 fine for careless driving, a $25 fine for driving vehicle at safe speed, $25 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, a $100 fine for operation following suspension of registration and two years consecutive for simple assault. (Brewbaker)
Newville
- Jamie L. Worthington: six months and a $100 fine for theft by lawful taking or disposition. (Peck)
Sentenced to fine
New Cumberland
- Shannyn E. Snell: $100 for harassment. (Peck)
Other
- Isaac L. Duncan (Warrenton, Va.): $100 for firearms not to be carried without a license. (Masland)
Sentenced to restitution
Other
- James M. Stevenson (Oxon Hill, Md.): $289.74 and a $50 fine for retail theft. (Peck)
Sentenced to costs
Carlisle
- David Gift: Costs for harassment. (Brewbaker)
The following people were sentenced on June 20 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Sentenced to restitution
Harrisburg
- Naquan N. Felder: $318.09 for bad checks. (Masland)
