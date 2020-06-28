Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 19-20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The following people were sentenced on June 19 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.

Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.

Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Sentenced to Probation

Mechanicsburg

Samuel T. Bedene: two years and costs for accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, a $250 fine for careless driving, a $25 fine for driving vehicle at safe speed, $25 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, a $100 fine for operation following suspension of registration and two years consecutive for simple assault. (Brewbaker)

Newville

Jamie L. Worthington: six months and a $100 fine for theft by lawful taking or disposition. (Peck)

Sentenced to fine

New Cumberland

Shannyn E. Snell: $100 for harassment. (Peck)