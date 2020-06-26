Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 18

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The following people were sentenced on June 18 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.

Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.

Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Sentenced to Probation

Harrisburg

Brooke A. Phipps: six months and a $100 fine for retail theft. (Peck)

Mechanicsburg

James R. Brenneman: one year and a $100 fine for simple assault. (Peck)

New Cumberland

Alexander Rodery: six months and a $100 fine for defiant trespasser. (Peck)

Shippensburg

Kenneth M. Grant: six months for hindering apprehension or prosecution and a $200 fine for drivers required to be licensed. (Brewbaker)

