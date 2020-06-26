Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 18

The following people were sentenced on June 18 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.
Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.
Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to Probation
Harrisburg
- Brooke A. Phipps: six months and a $100 fine for retail theft. (Peck)
Mechanicsburg
- James R. Brenneman: one year and a $100 fine for simple assault. (Peck)
New Cumberland
- Alexander Rodery: six months and a $100 fine for defiant trespasser. (Peck)
Shippensburg
- Kenneth M. Grant: six months for hindering apprehension or prosecution and a $200 fine for drivers required to be licensed. (Brewbaker)
Other
- Onesimo W. Bosket (Philadelphia): six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment. (Peck)
- James E. Neil (Orrstown): one year and a $100 fine for open lewdness. (Peck)
Sentenced to fine
Shippensburg
Pierson R. Rock: $100 for retail theft. (Peck)
Sentenced to restitution
Harrisburg
- Kaelah M. Bazan: $870 in restitution for bad checks. (Placey)
