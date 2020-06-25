Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 17

The following people were sentenced on June 17 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.
Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.
Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to Probation
Carlisle
- Ania Moore: six months and $181.50 in restitution for retail theft. (Brewbaker)
- Tony T. Robinson: 12 months and $5,000 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking or disposition and 12 months for criminal conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking. (Brewbaker)
- John B. Smith: 90 days and a $100 fine for disorderly conduct. (Peck)
Harrisburg
- Richler Morette: six months and a $50 fine for false identification to law enforcement authorities and a $25 fine for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Peck)
Shippensburg
- Ivan L. Huertas: 12 months for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and six months consecutive and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment. (Peck)
- Desirae N. Rotz: six months and a $100 fine for prostitution and related offenses. (Peck)
Other
- Michael S. Reynolds (Etters): one year and a $100 fine for simple assault. (Peck)
Sentenced to fine
Carlisle
- Cheyenne A. Oneal-Holmes: $100 for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (Peck)
Enola
- Donald W. Morgan: $25 for disorderly conduct. (Peck)
Sentenced to restitution
Carlisle
- Sierra R. Paden: $179.90 for retail theft. (Brewbaker)
Other
- Erica L. Jones (Hunt Valley, Maryland): $50 for retail theft. (Masland)
