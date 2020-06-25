Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 17

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The following people were sentenced on June 17 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.

Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.

Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Sentenced to Probation

Carlisle

Ania Moore: six months and $181.50 in restitution for retail theft. (Brewbaker)

Tony T. Robinson: 12 months and $5,000 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking or disposition and 12 months for criminal conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking. (Brewbaker)

John B. Smith: 90 days and a $100 fine for disorderly conduct. (Peck)

Harrisburg

Richler Morette: six months and a $50 fine for false identification to law enforcement authorities and a $25 fine for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Peck)

Shippensburg