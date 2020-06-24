Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 16

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The following people were sentenced on June 16 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.

Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.

Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison

Carlisle

Jayson Adams: two to 12 months and a $100 fine for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and costs for unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance-oxycodone. (Peck)

Other

Miracle P. Allen (Lancaster): time served to 12 months and $2744.33 in restitution for bad checks. (Masland)

Darius D. Pribulsky (Etters): 60 days and a $500 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and 12 months probation for unlawful possession of a schedule I controlled substance-heroin. (Brewbaker)

Sentenced to Probation

Carlisle