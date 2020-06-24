Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 16

The following people were sentenced on June 16 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.
Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.
Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Carlisle
- Jayson Adams: two to 12 months and a $100 fine for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and costs for unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance-oxycodone. (Peck)
Other
- Miracle P. Allen (Lancaster): time served to 12 months and $2744.33 in restitution for bad checks. (Masland)
- Darius D. Pribulsky (Etters): 60 days and a $500 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and 12 months probation for unlawful possession of a schedule I controlled substance-heroin. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to Probation
Carlisle
- Julia P. Hiester: nine months for hindering apprehension or prosecution and six months consecutive and $960 in restitution for unauthorized use of automobile and other vehicles. (Brewbaker and Peck)
- April N. Kidd: 12 months concurrent to York City and $1,171.30 in restitution for criminal conspiracy to retail theft. (Masland)
- Jeffrey J. McBride: six months and $156 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking or disposition. (Brewbaker)
- Colby T. Ryan: 12 months and $300 in restitution for criminal conspiracy to theft by unlawful taking or disposition. (Brewbaker)
Harrisburg
- Michael D. Hardy: six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (first offense). (Masland)
Mechanicsburg
- Maureen Bernazzani: 12 months and $1,545.84 in restitution for criminal mischief. (Masland)
Mount Holly Springs
- Gabrielle K. Tressler: 90 days, $183.93 in restitution and a $300 fine for retail theft. (Guido)
Other
- Kelly S. Boske (Steelton): six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (first offense) and a $25 fine for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Masland)
- John D. Reath (Gardners): six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (first offense). (Masland)
Sentenced to fine
Mechanicsburg
- Jacob D. Little: $258.75 for disorderly conduct. (Brewbaker)
Newville
- Dylan E. Fraker: $50 for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Brewbaker)
Shippensburg
- Vanessa R. Sikora: $50 for retail theft. (Peck)
Sentenced to restitution
Carlisle
- Jonathan D. Billet: two charges of retail theft, one for $334.92 and one for $1,049.89. (Masland)
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.