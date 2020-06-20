Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following people were sentenced on June 15 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.

Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.

Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Sentenced to Probation

Carlisle

Andres R. Guerra: 90 days and $1430 in restitution for criminal mischief. (Brewbaker)

Other

Jordan C. Loftus (New Columbia): six months and a $50 fine for recklessly endangering another person. (Peck)

Stacey Muzon (Elkridge, Maryand): 90 days and a $50 fine for retail theft. (Peck)

Shaquille A. Smith (Philadelphia): 30 days and a $100 fine for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Peck)

Joshua T. Wagner (Steelton): 90 days and a $100 fine for disorderly conduct. (Peck)