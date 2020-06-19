Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 12
Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 12

The following people were sentenced on June 12 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.

Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.

Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison

Mechanicsburg

  • Jessica L. Poet: 90 days to 24 months, 36 months probation, and a $1,500 fine for DUI-highest rate of alcohol (second offense) and six months probation and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment. (Brewbaker)

Newville

  • Josiah K. Weller: one to 23 months and a $100 fine for resisting arrest or other law enforcement. (Peck)

Other

  • Dennis T. Townsend (Chambersburg): one week to one year, $136.72 in restitution, and a $50 fine for theft by unlawful taking or disposition. (Peck)

Sentenced to Probation

Camp Hill

  • Anton R. Brothers: six months and a $300 fine for driving without required ignition interlock and a $200 fine for drivers required to be licensed. (Masland)

Carlisle

  • Kristopher A. Davison: six months and a $100 fine for criminal mischief and costs for harassment, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct hazardous. (Peck)
  • Kevin C. Meany: six months for criminal mischief and costs for public drunkenness and defiant trespassing. (Peck)
  • Andrew R. Thompson: nine months for disorderly conduct. (Brewbaker)

Harrisburg

  • Brayan O. Casiano-Pinero: 12 months for resisting arrest or other law enforcement and 12 months and $402 in restitution for retail theft. (Masland)

Mechanicsburg

  • Nathan A. Hartman: 12 months for simple assault. (Brewbaker)

Other

  • Wilson L. Berger (Lancaster): 12 months and $299.80 in restitution for bad checks. (Masland)
  • Michael L. Hall (York): one year and a $50 fine for unlawful possession of schedule I controlled substance-heroin and a $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Peck)

Sentenced to fine

Boiling Springs

  • Cameron B. Martz Caudill: $25 for disorderly conduct. (Peck)

Camp Hill

  • Diego A. Torres: $50 for disorderly conduct. (Peck)

Other

  • Aquil J. Cunningham (York Springs): $300 for driving without required ignition lock. (Masland)
  • Taylor M. Harris-Slade (Steelton): $25 for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (Peck)

