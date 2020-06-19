Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 12

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The following people were sentenced on June 12 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.

Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.

Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison

Mechanicsburg

Jessica L. Poet: 90 days to 24 months, 36 months probation, and a $1,500 fine for DUI-highest rate of alcohol (second offense) and six months probation and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment. (Brewbaker)

Newville

Josiah K. Weller: one to 23 months and a $100 fine for resisting arrest or other law enforcement. (Peck)

Other

Dennis T. Townsend (Chambersburg): one week to one year, $136.72 in restitution, and a $50 fine for theft by unlawful taking or disposition. (Peck)

Sentenced to Probation