Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 11

The following people were sentenced on June 11 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.

Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.

Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison

Carlisle

Lee Divelbiss: 14 to 90 days and a $50 fine for harassment. (Peck)

Clarence E. Sigman: six to 18 months for terroristic threats, six to 18 months for possessing instruments of crime, and one year probation consecutive to first two counts for simple assault. (Brewbaker)

Harrisburg

Christopher A. Wright: 25-50 days, $6,016.87 in restitution, and a $100 fine for unauthorized use of auto/other vehicles. (Peck)

Sentenced to Probation

Mechanicsburg