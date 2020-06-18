Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 11
Sentencing List

Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 11

The following people were sentenced on June 11 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.

Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.

Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison

Carlisle

  • Lee Divelbiss: 14 to 90 days and a $50 fine for harassment. (Peck)
  • Clarence E. Sigman: six to 18 months for terroristic threats, six to 18 months for possessing instruments of crime, and one year probation consecutive to first two counts for simple assault. (Brewbaker)

Harrisburg

  • Christopher A. Wright: 25-50 days, $6,016.87 in restitution, and a $100 fine for unauthorized use of auto/other vehicles. (Peck)

Sentenced to Probation

Mechanicsburg

  • Juan R. Carattini: two years and a $100 fine for retail theft and costs for disorderly conduct. (Peck)

Newburg

  • Christian T. Greenawalt: six months and a $100 fine for criminal mischief. (Peck)

Other

  • Mark E. Cole (Cincinnatio, Ohio): six months and $1,900 in restitution for criminal conspiracy to theft by deception. (Brewbaker)
  • Hydeia F. Williams-Hughes (Philadelphia): one year, $287.90 in restitution, and a $50 fine for criminal mischief and one year for loitering and prowling at night time. (Brewbaker)
  • Morgan T. Yeomans (St. Thomas): six months and a $100 fine for theft by unlawful taking and costs for both defiant trespassing and criminal mischief-damage to property. (Peck)

