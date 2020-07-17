Cumberland County Sentencing List for July 9

The following people were sentenced on July 9 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified. Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise. Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Carlisle
- Ryan L. Weigle: 72 hours to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI-general impairment and $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Masland)
Other
- Nathaniel C. Bobb (Etters): 45 days to six months and a $1,000 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Peck)
Sentenced to Probation
Harrisburg
- Eric P. Guzman: one year, $353.37 in restitution and a $50 fine for criminal mischief-damage property. (Peck)
- Anthony E. Holland: six months, $102.89 in restitution and a $50 fine for criminal conspiracy to retail theft. (Peck)
- Robert Wallace: two years and $2,954.18 in restitution for bad checks. (Masland)
New Cumberland
- Keith A. Livingston: 90 days and a $50 fine for public drunkenness and 90 days for disorderly conduct. (Peck)
Other
- Justin J. Barritt (Elizabethtown): 18 months and a $500 fine for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and a $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Guido)
Sentenced to fine
New Cumberland
- Allen J. Gross: $50 for resisting arrest or other law enforcement and costs for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Peck)
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.