Cumberland County Sentencing List for July 8
The following people were sentenced on July 8 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified. Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise. Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Sentenced to State Correctional Institute

Carlisle

  • Faizal Sabar: 18 to 36 months and a $100 fine for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance-marijuana (Peck)

Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison

Mechanicsburg

  • Jacob D. Little: one to 12 months, $3,700 in restitution and a $100 fine for home improvement fraud. (Peck)

Sentenced to Probation

Carlisle

  • Dominic A. Ortiz: six months and a $100 fine for simple assault and costs for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Peck)

Mechanicsburg

  • Jonathan J. Veach-Dixon: six months, $312.19 in restitution and a $50 fine for retail theft. (Peck)

