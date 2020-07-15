Cumberland County Sentencing List for July 7

The following people were sentenced on July 7 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified. Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise. Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Carlisle
- Robert T. Carey: one to two years for fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, 60 days and a $500 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (DUI-related), and $25 fines each for accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, criminal mischief, reckless driving, duty of driver on approach of emergency vehicle and traffic control signals. (Placey)
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Carlisle
- Kevin B Weagle: 100 days to 15 months and $1,722.50 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking or disposition. (Brewbaker)
Harrisburg
- Alan M. Badillo: three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI-highest rate (first offense). (Brewbaker)
Mechanicsburg
- Kyle D. Hardy: 14 days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (second offense). (Guido)
New Kingstown
- Edwina M. Rodriguez: 30 to 90 days for retail theft. (Masland)
Sentenced to Probation
Harrisburg
- John J. Peiffer: one year for unsworn falsification to authorities. (Masland)
Other
- William L. Baker (Marienville): one year and $4,296 in restitution for theft by deception. (Masland)
- Leanne M. Hemperly (Shermans Dale): 12 months for theft by unlawful taking or disposition. (Masland)
Sentenced to fine
Harrisburg
- Luis E. Otero-Martinez: $25 for duty to give information and render aid, $50 for disorderly conduct and $25 for careless driving. (Masland)
Mechanicsburg
- Larry D. Rascoe: $100 for disorderly conduct. (Masland)
Other
- Bridgette R. Coon-Kibe (Duncannon): $25 for disorderly conduct. (Masland)
