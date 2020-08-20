Cumberland County Sentencing List for July 29-31

The following people were sentenced on July 29-31 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified. Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise. Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
July 29
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Other
● Tyler G. Burns (Dillsburg): three to six years and a $100 fine for robbery — commit or threaten to commit felony of first or second degree. (Peck)
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Harrisburg
● Anton O. Bland: three to six months and a $100 fine for unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance — methamphetamine. (Peck)
Other
● Kelvin W. Mojica-Reyes (Chambersburg): three to 23 months for false imprisonment and one year probation consecutive for simple assault. (Peck)
Sentenced to Probation
Camp Hill
● Maurice Harris: six months and a $100 fine for unauthorized use of automobile and other vehicles. (Peck)
Mechanicsburg
● Clinton D. Green: one year and a $100 fine for harassment. (Peck)
Newville
● Harry K. Bowermaster: 12 months for criminal trespass and a 11 months consecutive for criminal attempt — criminal trespass. (Masland)
Other
● Gregory C. Blackmon (New York, N.Y.): two years and a $100 fine for possessing instruments of crime. (Peck)
● Kyle J. Carrington (Pottstown): one year for simple assault. (Masland)
Sentenced to fine
Enola
● Dylan M. Colon: $25 for driving on roadways laned for traffic, $25 for careless driving, and costs for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (Masland)
July 30
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Harrisburg
● Richard. A. Battles: 30 to 90 days and a $1,000 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and one to 23 months and a $500 fine for fleeing or attempting to elude police officer. (Peck)
● Heaven N. Maez: five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (second offense) and two years of probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Peck)
Shippensburg
● Scott M. Moose: three to six months and a $750 fine for DUI — high rate of alcohol (second offense). (Guido)
Sentenced to Probation
Shippensburg
● Michael A. Woods: six months for disorderly conduct, a $50 fine for harassment, and costs for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Brewbaker)
Other
● Zachary D. Bair (Manchester): 12 months and a $500 fine for accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, $200 fine for reckless driving, $25 fine for driving on right side of roadway, $25 for driving on roadways laned for traffic, $25 for classes of license/class M, $25 for protective equipment for motorcycle riders, $25 for operating motorcycles on roadways laned for traffic, and $25 fine for limitations on turning around — U turned unsafely. (Guido)
● Annalyn M. Black (Hummelstown): 18 months and a $50 fine for obtaining public welfare funds by misrepresentation. (Peck)
Sentenced to fine
New Cumberland
● Grant S. Southers: $100 for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Masland)
Other
● Sadiga J. Burgos (Staten Island, N.Y.): $200 for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and $25 for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Peck)
July 31
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Harrisburg
● Stephanie A. Royer: 52 days to 23 months and $571.82 in restitution for retail theft. (Masland)
Sentenced to Probation
Mechanicsburg
● Hany Eskandar: 12 months and a $100 fine for bad checks. (Masland)
Sentenced to fine
Carlisle
● Nicholas R. Lardieri: $50 for defiant trespass and a $25 for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Masland)
