Cumberland County Sentencing List for July 29-31

● Heaven N. Maez: five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (second offense) and two years of probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Peck)

Shippensburg

● Scott M. Moose: three to six months and a $750 fine for DUI — high rate of alcohol (second offense). (Guido)

Sentenced to Probation

Shippensburg

● Michael A. Woods: six months for disorderly conduct, a $50 fine for harassment, and costs for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Brewbaker)

Other

● Zachary D. Bair (Manchester): 12 months and a $500 fine for accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, $200 fine for reckless driving, $25 fine for driving on right side of roadway, $25 for driving on roadways laned for traffic, $25 for classes of license/class M, $25 for protective equipment for motorcycle riders, $25 for operating motorcycles on roadways laned for traffic, and $25 fine for limitations on turning around — U turned unsafely. (Guido)

● Annalyn M. Black (Hummelstown): 18 months and a $50 fine for obtaining public welfare funds by misrepresentation. (Peck)