Cumberland County Sentencing List for July 22-24, 27-28

The following people were sentenced on July 22-24, 27-28 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified. Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise. Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
July 22
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Other
- Terry D. Angry (Millersburg): one year less one day to two years less one day and $560 in restitution for terroristic threats. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to Probation
Carlisle
- Luke A. Keller: 24 months for simple assault. (Guido)
Harrisburg
- Shelby P. Geoghan: six months unsupervised and 40 hours community service for criminal conspiracy — neglect of animals. (Brewbaker)
Newville
- David M. Demler (Newville): 12 months for simple assault. (Guido)
Other
- Damian Angeles (York Springs): 15 months for obstructing administration of law or other governmental functions and costs for issuance of certificate of inspection. (Guido)
- Jennifer Raines (Yardley): two years and $7,430 in restitution for theft by deception. (Guido)
July 23
Sentenced to Probation
New Cumberland
- Saturnino Torres-Colon: 90 days for harassment. (Guido)
July 24
Sentenced to Probation
Harrisburg
- Mariah Davis: 24 months for $1,797.57 in restitution for bad checks. (Placey)
Other
- Hannah K. Myrick: 36 months and 100 hours of community service for theft by deception. (Guido)
July 27
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Enola
- Robert D. Snyder: one year less one day to two years less one day and 12 months probation for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance — heroin. (Guido)
Sentenced to Probation
Harrisburg
- Abigail J. Duvall: one year for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and thirty days consecutive for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Brewbaker)
July 28
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Mechanicsburg
- James R. Stoltz: five days to six months and a $300 fine for accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and a $25 fine for duty to give information and render aid. (Peck)
Sentenced to Probation
Camp Hill
- Jose A. Toscano: six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (first offense) and a $25 fine for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Masland)
Carlisle
- Jeffery A. Bretz: six months and a $25 fine for fleeing or attempting to elude police officer and costs for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Peck)
- David E. Schock: 60 months and $7,162.60 in restitution for bad checks. (Guido)
Other
- Shawn R. Dick (Waynesboro): 18 months and a $100 fine for recklessly endangering another person. (Peck)
- Malissa L. Ezzell (Philadelphia): six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (first offense) and 12 months for disorderly conduct. (Guido)
- Gage W. Warner (York Haven): 90 days and a $300 fine for harassment. (Guido)
- Ryan J. West (Liberty): one year for retail theft. (Masland)
Sentenced to fine
Carlisle
- Alteira M. Steele: $50 for terroristic threats. (Brewbaker)
Harrisburg
- Natalie R. McKinney: $25 for disorderly conduct. (Masland)
Other
- Patrick G. Ezzoni (Friendsville, Md.): $25 for disorderly conduct. (Masland)
Sentenced to restitution
Harrisburg
- James B. Wonyen: $1,935.35 for theft of services. (Masland)
