Cumberland County Sentencing List for July 21

The following people were sentenced on July 21 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified. Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise. Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Camp Hill
- Jason A. Kaplan: five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (first offense) and five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (second offense). (Masland)
Carlisle
- Rafael D. Galicia-Martinez: ten days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (first offense). (Peck)
- Gary W. Herman: 30 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI — high rate of alcohol (second offense). (Brewbaker)
- William E. Johnson: time served to 23 months for simple assault. (Masland)
- Brittany E. Motley McCoy: one to 23 months, one year probation, $40.98 in restitution and a $100 fine for retail theft and three to 23 months with credit for five days for simple assault. (Guido)
- Joseph J. Rosario: two days to six months and a $500 fine for DUI — high rate of alcohol (first offense). (Masland)
- Mario M. Witt: three days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI — highest rate (first offense) and five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (second offense). (Brewbaker)
Harrisburg
- Joshua T. Arnold: 90 days to five years and a $1,500 fine for DUI — highest rate of alcohol (second offense). (Guido)
- Michael J. Kelly: six to 23 months and $1790.89 in restitution for retail theft. (Guido)
- Daimeon R. Wilkerson: three to 23 months for simple assault. (Guido)
- Kyle Williams: 15 days to two years and a $500 fine for DUI — general impairment (third or subsequent offense) and six months probation and a $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Guido)
Mechanicsburg
- John H. Christlieb: six to 23 months and a $100 fine for simple assault and one year probation consecutive for recklessly endangering another person.
- Rudolph L. Golob: 90 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI — high rate of alcohol (second offense), four to 15 months for fleeing or attempting to elude police officer and costs for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (second or subsequent offense). (Brewbaker)
- Timothy J. Howard: one day to 12 months with credit for one day and a $100 fine for simple assault. (Peck)
- Dylan S. Rider: 30 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI — high rate of alcohol (second offense). (Brewbaker)
Other
- Steven L. Black (Gardners): one to 23 months with 118 days credit for terroristic threats. (Guido)
- Cole A. Hostetter (Lower Paxton): ten days to two years for DUI — general impairment (third or subsequent offense) and 90 days and a $500 fine for driving under suspension (DUI related). (Peck)
- Richard Z. Parker (Philadelphia): six to 23 months and and $50 fine for criminal solicitation to forgery — alter writing. (Peck)
- Shawn E. Stewart (Upper Darby): five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (second offense), $25 fine for carrying and exhibiting driver's license on demand, $25 fine for stop signs and yield signs and $25 fine for turning movements and required signals. (Guido)
- Tanner B. Trueax (Dillsburg): seven days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (first offense). (Peck)
- Joshua P. Wertz (Marysville): 30 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI — high rate of alcohol (second offense). (Masland)
Sentenced to Probation
Camp Hill
- Jimel L. Gibbs: four years for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance — cocaine. (Brewbaker)
Carlisle
- Marcus L. Fasick: two years for theft by unlawful taking or disposition. (Masland)
- Chad M. Lensbower: six months, $13,627.53 in restitution and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (first offense). (Guido)
Enola
- Colin A. Filaroski: 12 months for unlawful possession of a schedule I controlled substance and 12 months for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (Masland)
- Adam L. Vanormer: 12 months and a $500 fine for unsworn falsification to authorities. (Guido)
- April R. Wiebner: 12 months for endangering welfare of children — parent or guardian and six months for endangering welfare of children — parent or guardian. (Brewbaker)
Lemoyne
- Aimee T. Lepri: 12 months and a $500 fine for accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and 6 months, 100 hours community service and a $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Guido)
Mechanicsburg
- Francis C. Hollenbach: two years and a $300 fine for recklessly endangering another person. (Brewbaker)
New Cumberland
- Nicholas M. Howell: 12 months for recklessly endangering another person and 12 months and a $300 fine for public drunkenness. (Guido)
Shippensburg
- Travis J. Graham: two years and a $100 fine for simple assault (Peck)
- Jordan D. Mentzer: 36 months for theft by unlawful taking or disposition and 12 months consecutive for defiant trespass. (Guido)
