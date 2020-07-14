Cumberland County Sentencing List for July 2
The following people were sentenced on July 2 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified. Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise. Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison

Carlisle

  • Samir R. Stevenson: 11½ to 23 months for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance-marijuana, 36 months probation for criminal use of a communication facility and 24 months probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)

Sentenced to Probation

Harrisburg

  • Ryan C. Saurs: 12 months and $442.92 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking or disposition. (Brewbaker)

