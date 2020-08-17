Cumberland County Sentencing List for July 16, 17, 20

The following people were sentenced on July 16, 17, 20 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified. Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise. Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
July 16
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Mechanicsburg
- Matthew L. Gorbea: one to two years for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance — marijuana, one to two years for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance — LSD, 30 to 60 months for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance — cocaine, one to two years for criminal use of communication facility. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Other
- Jessie L. Denton (Altoona): three to 23 months, $120 in restitution and a $100 fine for identity theft. (Peck)
- Nathan W. Eppley (Dillsburg): six to 23 months and a $200 fine for simple assault. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to Probation
Camp Hill
- Justin P. Teahan: 18 months and a $100 fine for terroristic threats. (Peck)
Other
- Raine T. Kenyon (Middletown): six months and a $300 fine for general impairment and costs for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (Peck)
Sentenced to fine
Harrisburg
- Zonia G. Ramos-Marquez: $200 for drivers required to be licensed and $25 for duty to give information and render aid. (Peck)
July 17
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Carlisle
- Joel M. Paugh: six to 12 years for criminal attempt to criminal homicide — murder of the first degree, six and a half to 13 years consecutive for criminal attempt to criminal homicide — murder of the first degree and costs for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)
Sentenced to Probation
Harrisburg
- Kevin F. Gooding: 90 days for disorderly conduct and a $25 fine for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Guido)
Other
- Matthew P. Amos (York Haven): six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment. (Brewbaker)
- Madysen A. Geoghan (Dillsburg): 90 days, ten hours of community service and $50 in restitution for conspiracy — neglect of animals. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to costs
Other
- Aaron M. Hirsh (Dillsburg): costs for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Brewbaker)
July 20
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Carlisle
- Matthew J. Sheaffer: six to 24 months and $179.90 in restitution for retail theft. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
New Cumberland
- Brittany P. Kitchen: three to 23 months and $5,390 in restitution for forgery — unauthorized act in writing. (Guido)
Sentenced to Probation
Other
- Louis M. Weiss (Chambersburg): 90 days for harassment. (Guido)
Sentenced to fine
Other
- Willie A. Merritt (Jersey Shore): $25 for both unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (Masland)
