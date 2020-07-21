Cumberland County Sentencing List for July 14

The following people were sentenced on July 14 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified. Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise. Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Carlisle
- Aaron W. Fisk: 15 to 30 months for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance-heroin and 15 to 30 months for involuntary manslaughter. (Masland)
- Jason J. Ramper: one to five years and a $2,500 fine for DUI-controlled substance (third or subsequent offense) and one to five years consecutive and costs for driving under suspension. (Peck)
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Carlisle
- Jeffrey S. Johnson: three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI-general impairment; refusal and 90 days and a $1,000 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Guido)
- Christina M. Kreitzer: five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (second offense). (Masland)
- Jeffrey S. Lloyd: two days to six months and a $500 fine for DUI-high rate of alcohol (second offense). (Guido)
- Joshua E. Slavin: two to 23 months and $370 in restitution for criminal conspiracy to robbery. (Masland)
Harrisburg
- Leyser A. Cameros Lobos: 94 days to 12 months and $240 in restitution for simple assault, costs for recklessly endangering another person, 60 days, 30 days work release and a $1,500 fine for DUI-high rate of alcohol (third offense), DUI-highest rate of alcohol (second offense) and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Peck)
- Jonathan J. Santos: 90 days and a $1,000 fine for driving under license suspension-second subsequent violation. (Peck)
Mechanicsburg
- Jesse D. Kratzer: 45 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI-high rate of alcohol (second offense). (Masland)
- Jada M. Pfarr: 72 hours to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI-highest rate of alcohol (second offense). (Masland)
Mount Holly Springs
- Joshua L. Long: 50 days to 12 months with 59 days credit for simple assault. (Brewbaker)
- Cameron P. Truett-Thomas: six to 12 months for unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance-meth and six to 23 months for contraband. (Guido)
Newville
- Daniel F. Snyder: three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI-highest rate and 24 months probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)
Other
- Scardy Dominique (Philadelphia): four days to 12 months, $1,800 in restitution and a $300 fine for access device fraud. (Guido)
- Robert C. King (Kingston, New Jersey): five days to 24 months less one day and a $1,500 fine for recklessly endangering another person and a $200 fine for reckless driving. (Guido)
- Roger A. McKelvie (Newport): three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI-highest rate. (Guido)
- Sean M. Miller (Marysville): three to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI-controlled substance, nine to 23 months for criminal conspiracy-unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance-fentanyl and a $25 fine for unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance-meth. (Masland)
- Ernesto J. Rodriguez-Baez (York): 30 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI-high rate of alcohol (second offense) and a $100 fine for commercial drivers prohibited from operating with any alcohol in system. (Brewbaker)
- Richard R. Smith (Wooster, Ohio): nine to 23 months and $250 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking of disposition. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to Probation
Carlisle
- Alyssa M. Rhoades: six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment, six months and a $100 fine for unlawful possession of a schedule I controlled substance and 48 hours electronic monitoring and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (second offense). (Peck)
- Christopher D. Richards: one year for theft by deception and costs for unsworn falsification to authorities. (Peck)
- Heidi M. Richardson: six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment and 60 days electronic monitoring, 30 days work release and a $1,500 fine for DUI-controlled substance (second offense). (Peck)
- Kierstyn M. Thompson: six months for receiving stolen property. (Masland)
Harrisburg
- Henry E. Ferguson: six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment. (Peck)
- Larry R. Meredith: six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment. (Guido)
Mechanicsburg
- Lacy M. Geedy: 24 months and $2,431.57 in restitution for corruption of minors and $52.25 in restitution for criminal mischief. (Guido)
New Cumberland
- Donald G. Bender: 18 months and a $100 fine for simple assault. (Peck)
Wormleysburg
- Nicholas R. Wertz: 18 months and $3,517.07 in restitution for simple assault. (Peck)
Other
- Jarrett P. Caton (Shermans Dale): six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (second offense), a $25 fine for maximum speed limits, a $25 fine for careless driving and a $25 fine for restriction on alcoholic beverages. (Guido)
- David A. Jenkins (Shade Gap): 24 months and $18,325.89 in restitution for theft by deception and 24 months and $1,348.35 in restitution for theft by deception. (Guido)
- Nicholas Mescall (Dillsburg): two days to six months and a $500 fine for DUI-general impairment. (Guido)
- Melanie E. Myers (Duncannon): 18 months for resisting arrest or other law enforcement. (Masland)
- Norman C. Myers (Gardners): two years and a $100 fine for terroristic threats and costs for simple assault. (Peck)
- Lechele R. Perry (Mentor, Ohio): 11 months and a $100 fine for unlawful dissemination of intimate image. (Peck)
- Russell W. Weikel (Williamstown): 12 months and a $100 fine for unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance-meth. (Masland)
Sentenced to Electronic Monitoring
Camp Hill
- Kenneth P. McPherson: 72 hours and a $1,000 fine for DUI-controlled substance. (Peck)
Harrisburg
- Equan Waddell: 60 days for driving under suspension. (Peck)
Lemoyne
- Deven C. Jones: five days and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (second offense). (Peck)
Mechanicsburg
- Robert O. Gould: 72 hours and a $1,000 fine for DUI-highest rate. (Guido)
- Howard E. Harshbarger: five days and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (second offense). (Brewbaker)
- Paul M. Miller: 72 hours and a $1,000 fine for DUI-highest rate. (Peck)
Mount Holly Springs
- Joseph Cyr: three days and a $1,000 fine for DUI-highest rate. (Peck)
- Parker R. Donnelly: 20 days and a $750 fine for DUI-general impairment; accident (second offense). (Peck)
New Cumberland
- Michelle E. Gopher: 72 hours and a $1,000 fine for DUI-controlled substance. (Peck)
Other
- Albert A. Amico (Hummelstown): 245 days, 120 days work release and a $1,500 fine for DUI-general impairment; refusal (second offense). (Peck)
- Joseph W. Mays (Glen Rock): 72 hours and a $1,000 fine for DUI-highest rate. (Peck)
