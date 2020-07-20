Cumberland County Sentencing List for July 13

The following people were sentenced on July 13 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified. Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise. Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Mechanicsburg
- Richard L. Rynard: three to 90 days for harassment. (Masland)
New Cumberland
- Taylor J. Bryant: five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (second offense). (Masland)
Other
- Jeffrey L. Stewart (Lancaster): time served to 12 months for resisting arrest or other law enforcement and costs for criminal mischief. (Masland)
Sentenced to Probation
Carlisle
- Jasmine M. Thomas: 12 months for receiving stolen property. (Masland)
Mechanicsburg
- Stacy L. Sanchez: 12 months and $679.56 in restitution for access device fraud. (Masland)
Other
- Cody L. Sofranek (Akron): six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment. (Masland)
Sentenced to fine
Harrisburg
- Sarrha Chabaoui: $200 for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Peck)
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.