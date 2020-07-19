Cumberland County Sentencing List for July 10

The following people were sentenced on July 10 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified. Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise. Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Mechanicsburg
- Cortlyn V. Johnson: 21 to 42 months and a $100 fine for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance-meth and costs for criminal use of a communication facility. (Peck)
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Carlisle
- Shawnee R. Strawser: three to 23 months, five years probation and a $50 fine for endangering welfare of children-parent or guardian and costs for simple assault. (Peck)
Harrisburg
- Yvette McWhite-Belle: one to 12 months, $100.65 in restitution and a $50 fine for retail theft. (Peck)
Shippensburg
- Julio J. Vasquez: 30 to 90 days and a $100 fine for harassment. (Peck)
Sentenced to Probation
Carlisle
- Cynthia L. Young: 12 months and $1,025 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking or disposition. (Masland)
Lemoyne
- Jonathan J. Acevedo: six months and a $100 fine for disorderly conduct and costs for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (Peck)
Other
- James S. Anderson (Havre De Grace, Md.): 12 months and a $100 fine for false swearing. (Masland)
- Sheri I. Wolaver (Elliottsburg): one year and $999.47 in restitution for retail theft. (Masland)
Sentenced to fine
Harrisburg
- Janai M. Tyler: $25 for registration and certificate of title required and $25 for operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection. (Masland)
Mount Holly Springs
- De’ana Q. Wiggins: $200 for drivers required to be licensed and $25 for operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection.
Other
- Kody L. Wagner (Abbottstown): $200 for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and $25 for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (Masland)
Sentenced to restitution
Enola
- Jennifer L. Woods: $96.61 in restitution for retail theft. (Masland)
