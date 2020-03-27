Cumberland County sentencing list for Jan. 28

• Vonnie L. Varner: 12 months and $207 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking or disposition (Masland)

Harrisburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Jason A. Dunlop: two days to six months and a $500 fine for DUI—high rate; 24 months probation for reckless endangering another person. (Guido)

• Ashley Serena Long: three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI—controlled substance; 24 months probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)

Other

• Trace Lee Emig (York): 23 months for theft by deception. (Masland)

• Anthony Irizarry (Reading): four days to six months and a $1000 fine for DUI—controlled substance; $25 fine for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana; $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (second or subsequent). (Masland)

• Devin J. Johnson (Middletown): two days to six months and a $500 fine for DUI—high rate of alcohol. (Guido)