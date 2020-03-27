Cumberland County sentencing list for Jan. 28

The following people were sentenced on Jan. 28 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.
Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.
Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Harrisburg
• Warren James Mayo: six months to 24 months and $378.85 in restitution for retail theft. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Camp Hill
• Kevin B. Ross: two to 23 months for habitual offenders. (Masland)
Carlisle
• Winston Alspaugh: three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI—highest rate; costs for disorderly conduct. (Guido)
• Edward C. Gregoire: three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI—highest rate; $25 fine for restriction on alcoholic beverages. (Guido)
• Vonnie L. Varner: 12 months and $207 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking or disposition (Masland)
Harrisburg
• Jason A. Dunlop: two days to six months and a $500 fine for DUI—high rate; 24 months probation for reckless endangering another person. (Guido)
• Ashley Serena Long: three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI—controlled substance; 24 months probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)
Other
• Trace Lee Emig (York): 23 months for theft by deception. (Masland)
• Anthony Irizarry (Reading): four days to six months and a $1000 fine for DUI—controlled substance; $25 fine for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana; $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (second or subsequent). (Masland)
• Devin J. Johnson (Middletown): two days to six months and a $500 fine for DUI—high rate of alcohol. (Guido)
• David E. Keller (Waynesburg): 10 months to two years minus one day and a $1,500 fine for DUI—general impairment with accident (third or subsequent); 60 days minus 1 day and a $500 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (DUI related); 24 months probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Brewbaker)
• Luis F. Menendez Marroquin (Chambersburg): four months to two years and a $500 fine for DUI—general impairment (third or subsequent); 90 days and a $500 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (DUI related). (Guido)
• Clyde Pryor (Oberlin): two days to six months and a $500 fine for DUI—high rate. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to Probation
Carlisle
• Kimberly Johnson-Hicklen: 18 months for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)
Mechanicsburg
• Madison M. Main: six months unsupervised probation for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; $25 fine for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Masland)
Resentencing list
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Newville
• Joel D. Hill: two days to 90 days for harassment—subject other to physical contact. (Peck)
Other
• Corey V. Goodley (Macon, GA): 15 days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI—general impairment. (Guido)
