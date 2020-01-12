The following people were sentenced on Jan. 7 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.
Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.
Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Harrisburg
- Kendall M. Guider: Five to 16 years, a $5,000 fine and $4,626.20 in restitution for drug delivery resulting in death. (Guido)
Other
- Cassidy N. Cadeaux (Lebanon): 16 to 32 months for unlawful delivery, manufacture or possession with intent to deliver heroin; 24 months of probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Placey)
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Carlisle
- Alicia N. Benner: 30 days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment; 12 months of probation for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. (Placey)
- Kayla N. Chaney: Five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment; a $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (Masland).
- Elizabeth Lopez-Vazquez: Five days to 12 months for recklessly endangering another person. (Masland)
- Shaun D. Spencer: Three days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment. (Guido)
- Derio S. Stoll: Six to 23 months and $936.62 in restitution for simple assault. (Guido)
Enola
- Shawn M. Fickes: Six to 23 months, 36 months of probation and $25,000 in restitution for theft by deception. (Placey)
Harrisburg
- Barrett L. Hall: 30 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI-general impairment. (Guido)
- Lamont Maddox: Five to 23 months for criminal trespass; a consecutive sentence of two years of probation for simple assault; a consecutive sentence of two years of probation for resisting arrest or other law enforcement. (Hess)
- Samuel E. Manning: 10 days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment. (Placey)
Mechancisburg
- Colton L. Barnhart: One day to 12 months for simple assault. (Guido)
- James T. Keich: One year minus one day to two years minus one day for stalking; a consecutive sentence of five years of probation for a separate count of stalking. (Guido)
- Carrie A. Levans: Three to 23 months, a $500 fine and $3,921.08 in restitution for DUI-general impairment; two years of probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)
- Amanda M. Miller: One to 23 months for simple assault. (Guido)
- Justin D. Smith: Time served to 12 months for simple assault; credit for two days served. (Masland)
- Stephen J. Walck: Nine months to two years minus one day for terroristic threats. (Guido)
- Justin N. Wickerham: 72 hours to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI-controlled substance; 12 months of probation for simple assault; a $200 fine for reckless driving; credit for 14 days served. (Masland)
Lemoyne
- Aimee T. Lepri: Two to 12 months for accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property; six months of probation and a $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Guido)
Newville
- Miqual D. Hodge: Six to 23 months for unlawful delivery, manufacture or possession with intent to deliver cocaine. (Masland)
- Frank A. Varnauskas: 18 months to three years, a $200 fine and $6,795.88 in restitution for aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI; one to two years for endangering the welfare of children-parent or guardian; 90 days to 12 months and a $500 fine for DUI-general impairment with accident. (Brewbaker)
Shippensburg
- Harold E. Frederick: 120 days to two years, three years of supervised probation and a $1,500 fine for DUI-high rate; six months to two years and a $1,500 fine for a separate count of DUI-high rate; a $1,000 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked; credit for 15 days served. (Brewbaker)
Other
- Justin R. Dieffenbach (Quakerstown): Nine months to two years minus one day and $99,321.85 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking or disposition. (Guido)
- Tyler J. Mayfield (Pittsburgh): 11½ to 23 months for unlawful delivery, manufacture or possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine; 11½ to 23 months for unlawful delivery, manufacture or possession with intent to deliver cocaine; three day to six months for DUI-controlled substance. (Placey)
- Tiffany A. Ray: Seven days to 23 months for recklessly endangering another person; six months of probation and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment. (Guido)
Sentenced to Probation
Boiling Springs
- John H. Guyler: 12 months of supervised probation and a $1,000 fine for harassment. (Guido)
Camp Hill
- Jalen A. Rule: Six months of probation and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment. (Guido)
Carlisle
- Lovely J. Moses: 12 months of probation for disorderly conduct; a $200 fine for drivers required to be licensed. (Guido)
- Brittany R. Worthington: Six months of probation and a $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Guido)
Mount Holly Springs
- Dylan Kenneth Sherman: Six months of probation and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment. (Brewbaker)
Newville
- Thomas A. Campbell: Six months of probation and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment. (Brewbaker)
Other
- Toby S. Bentzel (Ickesburg): Six months of probation and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment; a $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Masland)
- Cheri R. Christine (York Haven): One year of probation for unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. (Masland)
- Khaucey D. Hurt (Chicago): 12 months of probation and a $200 fine for simple assault. (Brewbaker)
Resentencing list
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Carlisle
- Alexander Lee Allen: One to 12 months for retail theft. (Brewbaker)
Harrisburg
- Brandee Laquae Swan: Two to 12 months for criminal conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking; credit for time served from Dec. 19. (Peck)
Shippensburg
- Kenneth Charles Hill Jr.: Two weeks to six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment. (Peck)
Sentenced to probation
Carlisle
- Paul Perry Jr.: Six months of probation and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment. (Guido)
Enola
April Irene Storms: Six months of supervised probation, a $300 fine and restitution amounts of $7,467.06 and $500 for DUI-general impairment. (Peck)