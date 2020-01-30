Cumberland County sentencing list for Jan. 21

The following people were sentenced on Jan. 21 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.
Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.
Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Harrisburg
- James Q. Dodson: Four to eight years and $621.32 in restitution for aggravated assault; 4-8 years for a separate count of aggravated assault. (Masland)
Mechanicsburg
- Benjamin Barrett Spessler: Fifteen months to five years and a $2,500 fine for DUI - combination; 1-5 years and a $2,500 fine for DUI - controlled substance; credit for time served from March 23. (Brewbaker)
Shippensburg
- Evan J. Sonich: Two to five years and $5,620 in restitution for unlawful delivery, manufacture or possession with intent to deliver heroin; one to five years for involuntary manslaughter. (Guido)
Other
- Elvis Y. Burgos Correa (New York): Four to eight years and a $300 fine for unlawful delivery, manufacture or possession with intent to deliver cocaine. (Brewbaker)
- Joey D. Hoffman (Lansing, Michigan): Thirty to 84 months and a $300 fine for sexual abuse of children; 30-84 months and a $200 fine for criminal use of a communication facility; credit for 45 days served. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Camp Hill
- Allen Morales: Nine months to two years minus one day for corruption of minors. (Guido)
Carlisle
You have free articles remaining.
- Corey Elwood Adams: Ninety days and a $1,000 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (DUI-related); 45 days to six months and a $950 fine for DUI - high rate. (Guido)
- Charles C. Jones: Seventeen days to 18 months and a $300 fine for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)
- Daniel E. Seibert: Nine months to two years minus one day for corruption of minors; 36 months of probation for criminal use of a communication facility. (Guido)
- Isaiah S. Washington: Time served to two years minus one day and a $100 fine for terroristic threats; a consecutive sentence of two years of supervised probation for possessing instruments of crime; 12 months of probation and a $100 fine for disorderly conduct. (Brewbaker)
Dillsburg
- Miroslaw Monczyn: Ten days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI - general impairment. (Masland)
Harrisburg
- Seth Williams: Sixty days and a $500 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (DUI-related); 1-12 months for fleeing or attempting to elude an officer. (Masland)
Mechanicsburg
- Shawn W. Abner: Four-and-one-half to 23 months, a $500 fine and 200 hours of community service for aggravated cruelty to animals - causing serious bodily injury or death. (Masland)
- Matthew L. Gorbea: Eleven-and-one-half to 23 months for unlawful delivery, manufacture, or possession with intent to deliver marijuana. (Masland)
Other
- Gregory A. Baylor (Fayetteville): Six days, two years of probation and a $100 fine for criminal use of a communication facility. (Peck)
- Aaron Justin Carbaugh (Fayetteville): Thirty days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI - high rate; six months of probation and a $300 fine for DUI - general impairment. (Peck)
- Joseph A. Flippo (Etters): Forty-three days to 23 months and a $200 fine for simple assault. (Peck)
- Kenyatta Gilmore (New York): Twenty-five days to 18 months for recklessly endangering another person; 18 months of probation $1,144.98 in restitution for criminal mischief. (Guido)
- Dylan W. Naugle (Elliottsburg): Ten days to two years and a $500 fine for DUI - general impairment. (Masland)
- Jeffrey L. Siraguse (Lewistown): Five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI - general impairment. (Guido)
Sentenced to Probation
Boiling Springs
- Ethan J. Davis: Six months of probation and a $300 fine for DUI - general impairment. (Masland)
Mechanicsburg
- Shawn M. Walker: Twelve months of probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Masland)
Mount Holly Springs
- Bonita N. Douglas: Twelve months of probation and $984 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking or disposition. (Guido)
Other
- Kenneth W. Clark (Blackville, South Carolina): Six months of probation and a $300 fine for DUI - general impairment. (Peck)