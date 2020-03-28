Cumberland County sentencing list for Feb. 11

The following people were sentenced on Feb. 11 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.
Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.
Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Harrisburg
• Ryan J. West: two and a half to five years and $180 in restitution for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance—fentanyl. (Masland)
Other
• Herman Armolt (Shippensburg): four to eight years for involuntary deviate sexual intercouse with a victim less than 16 years old; four to eight years concurrent for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with forcible compulsion; one to two years for aggravated indecent assault without consent; costs for indecent assault. (Masland)
• Steven M. Revelle (Chambersburg): eight to 16 years, four years of probation for four separate counts of robbery to run concurrently, $202.08 and $88 in restitution in two of the previous counts of robbery. (Brewbaker)
• Brian L. Wenger (Newburg): 18 months to five years and a fine of $2500 for DUI—general impairment (third or subsequent), DUI—general impairment with accident (third or subsequent), and DUI—controlled substance (third or subsequent); 90 days consecutive and a $500 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked; $25 fine for careless driving; $25 fine for driving on roadways laned for traffic; costs for unlawful possession of schedule I controlled substance—marijuana and unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Masland)
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Camp Hill
• Brian J. Brewbaker: 90 days to five years for DUI—general impairment (second offense). (Masland)
Carlisle
• Jason B. Stum: six to 23 months and $69.43 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking or disposition. (Brewbaker)
• Patrick A. Warrick: time served to 23 months for terroristic threats. (Masland)
Harrisburg
• Shaniqua. A Wallace Goins: time served to 23 months and $900 in restitution for criminal conspiracy to retail theft. (Masland)
Mechanicsburg
• Mark A. Dipalma: time served to 23 months and $240 in restitution for bad checks. (Masland)
Other
• Ainsley A. Bond (Mt. Holly Springs): one to six months and a $300 fine for DUI—general impairment; three to six months and a $500 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (second or subsequent). (Guido)
• Israel D. Cuevas-Pedraza (Mt. Holly Springs): six to 15 months and a $50 fine for terroristic threats. (Brewbaker)
• Matthew Donley (Middletown, WY): five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI—general impairment; 100$ fine for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Peck)
Sentenced to Probation
Carlisle
• Kevin J. Robinson: six months and $30 in costs for DUI—general impairment. (Brewbaker)
• Carl R. Stone: 90 days for public drunkenness and similar misconduct. (Brewbaker)
• Jason Stump: 12 months for false reports to law enforcement authorities. (Brewbaker)
Newville
• Mark A. Yohe: six months and a $300 fine for DUI—general impairment. (Peck)
Other
• Eric J. Nearhoof (Manheim): five years and $1,172.15 in restitution for theft by deception. (Masland)
Sentenced to fine
Other
• Jamelia George (Chambersburg): $25 for disorderly conduct. (Masland)
Resentencing list
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Carlisle
• Jayson T. Adams: two to 12 months and a $100 fine for disorderly conduct. (Peck)
Other
• Korey Austin Coover (Shippensburg): three to 12 months for unlawful possession of a schedule I controlled substance—morphine/hydroxyzine hydrochloride/suboxone. (Guido)
