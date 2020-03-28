Cumberland County sentencing list for Feb. 11

The following people were sentenced on Feb. 11 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.

Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.

Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Sentenced to State Correctional Institute

Harrisburg

• Ryan J. West: two and a half to five years and $180 in restitution for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance—fentanyl. (Masland)

Other

• Herman Armolt (Shippensburg): four to eight years for involuntary deviate sexual intercouse with a victim less than 16 years old; four to eight years concurrent for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with forcible compulsion; one to two years for aggravated indecent assault without consent; costs for indecent assault. (Masland)