Cumberland County Sentencing List for Feb. 25

• Kevin M. Mason: nine to 23 months consecutive for criminal trespass. (Brewbaker)

• Troy Porter: nine months to five years and a $500 fine for DUI—high rate; six months probation and $631.70 in restitution for accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property; $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (second or subsequent). (Guido)

Other

• Tosha L. Guise (Gardners): 30 days to 23 months, 36 months of probation, and a $750 fine for DUI—high rate (second offense). (Brewbaker)

• Jason C. Long (Royersford): two days to six months and a $500 fine for DUI—general impairment with an accident. (Guido)

• Robert L. McCallus (Myrtle Beach, SC): one to five years and a $2,500 fine for DUI—highest rate (third or subsequent). (Guido)