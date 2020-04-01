Cumberland County Sentencing List for Feb. 25

The following people were sentenced on Feb. 25 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.
Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.
Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Shippensburg
• Roosevelt Godfrey: 10 days to two years and a $500 fine for DUI—general impairment (third or subsequent); six to 12 months and a $2,500 fine for driving under suspension with alcohol in system (second offense). (Brewbaker)
Other
• Joseph A. Longmire (Hanover): seven and a half to 20 years for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; two and a half to five years for corruption of minors. (Guido)
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Carlisle
• Matthew Robert Fordyce: three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI—controlled substance; three to 12 months for unlawful possession of a schedule I controlled substance—marijuana; 12 months probation for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (Guido)
• Jordan E. Ramirez: 53 days to 23 months and $600 in restitution for theft by deception. (Brewbaker)
• Seth A. Sweeney: 228 days to 23 months for prohibited offensive weapons; 6 months consecutive probation for simple assault. (Brewbaker)
Enola
• Kristen Marshall: 30 days to 23 months and $17,390.36 in restitution for theft by deception. (Masland)
• Eddie D. Stough: time served to 23 months and $1,305 in restitution for identity theft. (Masland)
Harrisburg
• Nicholas D. Soto: time served to 23 months for defiant trespass; time served to 23 months for simple assault. (Masland)
Mechanicsburg
• Brian F. Landon: one year minus one day to two years minus one day for contraband. (Brewbaker)
• Matthew Wilson Martin: five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI—general impairment (second offense). (Guido)
• Robert W. Rollins: three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI—combination; a $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (second or subsequent). (Masland)
Shippensburg
• Kevin M. Mason: nine to 23 months consecutive for criminal trespass. (Brewbaker)
• Troy Porter: nine months to five years and a $500 fine for DUI—high rate; six months probation and $631.70 in restitution for accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property; $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (second or subsequent). (Guido)
Other
• Tosha L. Guise (Gardners): 30 days to 23 months, 36 months of probation, and a $750 fine for DUI—high rate (second offense). (Brewbaker)
• Jason C. Long (Royersford): two days to six months and a $500 fine for DUI—general impairment with an accident. (Guido)
• Robert L. McCallus (Myrtle Beach, SC): one to five years and a $2,500 fine for DUI—highest rate (third or subsequent). (Guido)
• Mindy L. Middleton (Loysville): 90 days to 11 months paroled to inpatient bed and $110 in restitution for retail theft; nine days to 12 months for retail theft; 12 months of probation and $99.96 in restitution for criminal conspiracy to theft by deception; six months of consecutive probation for theft by deception; 12 months of consecutive probation and $114.04 in restitution for retail theft; six months of consecutive probation and $164.57 in restitution for theft by deception. (Brewbaker)
• Shelby L. Painter (Felton): 30 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI—high rate (second offense). (Masland)
• Erin Miller (Dover): 30 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI—high rate (second offense); 24 months probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)
Sentenced to house arrest
New Cumberland
• Matthew Beshore: six months for DUI—general impairment. (Guido)
Sentenced to probation
Carlisle
• Jordan E. Ramirez: six months consecutive for resisting arrest or other law enforcement. (Brewbaker)
• Ian M. Rohrer: 24 months for recklessly endangering another person. (Masland)
• John R. Shughart III: 24 months for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)
Enola
• Shawn M. Bucher: 12 months and $195.93 in restitution for access device fraud. (Masland)
Harrisburg
• Yashay Reale Hill: 12 months unsupervised and $1,845 in restitution for theft by deception. (Brewbaker)
• Tacorra M. Williams: 12 months for retail theft; 12 month probation concurrent for recklessly endangering another person. (Masland)
• Takesha M. Williams: 12 months for criminal conspiracy to retail theft. (Masland)
Other
• Keith D. Bloom (Dillsburg): 24 months and a $500 fine for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)
• Iosbert Terga-Martinez (Tampa, Florida): 12 months, a $300 fine, and $200 in restitution for theft by deception. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to fine
Carlisle
• Miguel Angel Gonzalez Jr.: Costs for disorderly conduct. (Brewbaker)
Mechanicsburg
• Daren George Wallace: A $75 fine for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and public drunkenness. (Brewbaker)
