The following people were sentenced on Dec. 31 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.
Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.
Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Carlisle
- Dallas M. Conrad: 12 to 24 months for access device fraud; six to 12 months for retail theft; six to 12 months for simple assault; 12 months of state parole for forgery; 12 months of probation for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence; 12 months of probation for resisting arrest or other law enforcement; 12 months of probation for unlawful possession of heroin. (Placey)
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Carlisle
- Nicole C. Ruda: 72 hours to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI-controlled substance. (Masland)
Harrisburg
- Sonya M. Benton: 21 days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment. (Placey)
Sentenced to Probation
Camp Hill
- Christopher A. Somerruk: 24 months of probation for criminal trespass. (Placey)
Carlisle
- Pernell J. Bobonick: 12 months of probation and $848 in restitution for bad checks. (Masland)
- Robert E. Brough: 12 months of probation and restitution amounts of $1,442.81 and $500 for criminal mischief. (Masland)
Chambersburg
- Jacob P. Derosa: 12 months of probation for access device fraud and a $50 fine for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Masland)
Newville
- Randall Alan Hendrix: Six months of probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Masland)
- Brenda E. Prue: 12 months of probation for retail theft. (Masland)
Shippensburg
- John D. Sumoski: 12 months of supervised probation for harassment. (Masland)
Other
- Samuel B. Foreman (Philadelphia): 23 months of probation and $4,978.70 in restitution for retail theft; 23 months of probation and $1,103.49 in restitution for a separate count of retail theft. (Oler)
- Kyle B. Peyton (Frederick, Maryland): 23 months of probation and $250 in restitution for unauthorized use of an automobile or other vehicle. (Oler)