The following people were sentenced on Dec. 17 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.
Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.
Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Camp Hill
- George Michael Mikelaitis: One to two years and a $500 fine for obstructing the administration of law or other government function. (Placey)
Newville
- Thomas R. Ford: Two to four years and a $200 fine for sexual assault. (Peck)
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Carlisle
- Michael A. Bungay: Eight to 23 months, a $100 fine and $65 in restitution for simple assault and theft of services; a consecutive sentence of one year of probation for resisting arrest or other law enforcement. (Peck)
- Mark Allen Liddick: One to 23 months and a $25 fine for failure to prevent catastrophe. (Peck)
- Rickie L. Weaver: Three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI - highest rate. (Guido)
Mechanicsburg
- Edward C. Hurst: Five days to six months for DUI - general impairment; a consecutive sentence of three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI - highest rate. (Masland)
- Justin C. Meyer: Three to 23 months and $934.98 in restitution for criminal conspiracy to commit retail theft. (Guido)
- Gilbert J. Reynoso: Five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI. (Guido)
- Kristina M. Yescavage: Thirty days and a $500 fine for DUI - high rate; 28 days’ credit for time served. (Guido)
New Cumberland
- Kayce D. Coen: Nine to 23 months for receiving stolen property; a $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Guido)
- Jason N. Heffelfinger: Five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI - general impairment. (Guido)
- Joseph B. Shatto: One day to 18 months for simple assault; 24 months of probation and $300 in restitution for receiving stolen property. (Guido)
Newville
- Josiah K. Weller: Nine to 23 months and a $25 fine for simple assault. (Brewbaker)
Shippensburg
- Mark Christopher High: Six to 23 months for simple assault; credit for time served from June 30. (Guido)
Other
- Chakiria M. Duncan (Atlanta): Seventeen days to 23 months, a $100 fine and restitution amounts of $2,800 and $1,940 for criminal conspiracy to commit theft by deception. (Peck)
- Travis L. Worthington (Orrstown): Ten days to 23 months and a $500 fine for DUI - general impairment. (Peck)
Sentenced to house arrest
Mechanicsburg
- Steven P. Rhoads: Five days and a $300 fine for DUI - general impairment; a $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Guido)
Sentenced to probation
Camp Hill
- Jeffrey M. Sherlock: Twelve months of probation and a $100 fine for persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms. (Brewbaker)
Dillsburg
- Lisa A. Davidson: Ninety days of probation for theft by unlawful taking or disposition. (Hess)
Enola
- Thomas B. Constine: Twelve months of probation, a $100 fine and $3,100 in restitution for theft by deception. (Brewbaker)
Harrisburg
- David S. Huh: Six months of supervised probation and a $300 fine for DUI - general impairment. (Placey)
- Jaspreet Kaur: Eighteen months of probation and a $1,000 fine for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)
Mechanicsburg
- Patricia A. Brock: Twelve months of probation for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; six months of probation and a $300 fine for DUI - general impairment with accident. (Hess)
- Joseph L. Smolinski: Six months of probation and a $300 fine for DUI - general impairment. (Masland)
Mount Holly Springs
- William M. Harris: Six months of probation for unlawful possession of cocaine, a consecutive sentence of six months of probation for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and a $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Hess)
- Brittney N. Klahre: Six months of probation and a $300 fine for DUI - general impairment. (Peck)
New Cumberland
- Kevin Osmolski: Ninety days of probation and $750 in restitution for bad checks. (Masland)
Shippensburg
- Fallen Chestnut: Six months of probation and a $300 fine for DUI - general impairment. (Guido)
- David B. Coleman: Six months of probation and a $300 fine for DUI - general impairment. (Brewbaker)
- Raymond Santiago: Six months of supervised probation and a $300 fine for DUI - general impairment. (Placey)
Sentenced to restitution
Harrisburg
- Malikah C. Scott: $4,468.93 in restitution for bad checks. (Placey)
Resentencing list
Sentenced to Probation
Carlisle
- Joey Burwell: Six months of probation and a $300 fine for DUI - general impairment. (Guido)