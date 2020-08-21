Cumberland County Sentencing List for Aug. 4-6

The following people were sentenced on Aug. 4-5 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified. Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise. Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Aug. 4
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Carlisle
- Atelvage L. Bailey: two to four years for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance — fentanyl and $25 fines for two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (Masland)
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Boiling Springs
- Donald E. Fox: six days to 23 months for simple assault. (Masland)
Camp Hill
- Gianny R. Figueroa: ten days to six months and a $300 fine for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana and ten days to six months for DUI — general impairment (first offense). (Guido)
- Robert L. Horman: 60 to 90 days and a $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Peck)
Carlisle
- Zachary T. Emberg: three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI — highest rate (first offense). (Guido)
- Cotie R. Foulds: three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI — highest rate (first offense). (Peck)
- Harry D. Gipe: five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (second offense) and 24 months probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)
- Erin R. Hosler: 30 days to six months with 33 days of credit and a $750 fine for DUI — general impairment, accident (second offense). (Masland)
- Robert L. McGugin: 30 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI — high rate of alcohol (second offense). (Guido)
- Taci M. Rodriguez: one week to one year, $1484.67 in restitution and a $100 fine for accident involving death or injury while not licensed. (Peck)
Enola
- Timothy A. Ladika: 30 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI — high rate of alcohol (second offense). (Guido)
- Athena A. Wotring: 10 days to two years and a $500 fine for DUI — general impairment (third offense), 60 days and a $500 fine for driving under suspension and 24 months of probation for resisting arrest or other law enforcement
Harrisburg
- Johnny C. Catagneto: 30 days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (second offense). (Guido)
Lemoyne
- Tadd A. Kegris: three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI — general impairment, accident (second offense). (Guido)
Mechanicsburg
- Andrei D. Burkett: 90 days to five years with 32 days of credit and a $1,500 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Peck)
- Theodore S. Chronister: 16 months to five years and a $1,500 fine for DUI — highest rate of alcohol (second offense), six to 12 months and a $2,500 fine for driving under license suspension/revoked pursuant to section 3802/1547B1 and six to 12 months for driving under license suspension/revoked pursuant to section 3802/1547B1. (Guido)
- Omar Luiz: 12 days to 23 months for firearms not to be carried without a license, 12 months probation for unlawful possession of a schedule I controlled substance — marijuana, 12 months probation for unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance — lisdexamfetamine and a $50 fine for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- Melissa M. Lyter: 72 hours to six months and a $300 fine for DUI — highest rate (first offense) and 12 months probation and $452 in restitution for simple assault. (Masland)
- Tara J. Schrum: two to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI — highest rate (first offense). (Guido)
- James E. Seitz: time served to 12 days for harassment. (Masland)
Mt. Holly Springs
- Arthur T. Liebrum: two to 90 days and a $300 fine for defiant trespass. (Guido)
Newburg
- Zachary S. Nehf: 30 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI — high rate of alcohol (second offense) and 24 months probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)
Newville
- Shawn M. Smith: five days to six months, to be served electronic monitoring and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (second offense) and 90 days, to be served electronic monitoring and a $1,000 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Masland)
Shippensburg
- Lauren N. Chambers: two days to six months, $335.03 in restitution and a $500 fine for DUI — general impairment, accident (first offense), 90 days probation for harassment, and $25 fine for careless driving. (Guido)
Other
- Micah P. Allison (Dauphin): five days to six months and a $100 fine for recklessly endangering another person. (Peck)
- Alicia M. Amos (Neward, Del.): five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (second offense). (Peck)
- Giancarlos Badia (Hagerstown, Md.): ten days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI — controlled substances and costs for unlawful possession of a schedule I controlled substance — marijuana. (Peck)
- Tharon Balsbaugh (York Haven): ten days to 23 months and a $500 fine for DUI — general impairment (third or subsequent offense). (Masland)
- Tyler F. Deimler (Marysville): 30 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI — high rate of alcohol (second offense) and 24 months probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)
- Shane E. Liddick (Duncannon): 72 hours to six months and a $1,000 fine for theft from a motor vehicle, 30 days to six months consecutive and a $1,00 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and 12 months probation for DUI — controlled substances. (Masland)
Sentenced to Probation
Carlisle
- Adam R. Roush: 18 months, $640.74 in restitution and a $100 fine for simple assault. (Peck)
Harrisburg
- Bouneake D. Danzey: six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment and costs for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (Peck)
- Raj K. Gurung: six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (first offense). (Masland)
- Tyrone N. Turner: 18 months and a $100 fine for simple assault. (Peck)
Mechanicsburg
- Linda A. Lund: six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI — highest rate (first offense). (Guido)
- Christine L. Walter: six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (first offense). (Masland)
New Cumberland
- Kayse Minium: 18 months for corruption of minors. (Guido)
Other
- Nadia L. Abdel Baki (York Springs): one year and $806 in restitution for bad checks. (Masland)
- Joseph W. Windemaker (Halifax): six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (first offense). (Peck)
Sentenced to fine
Harrisburg
- Corey Zerby: $50 for harassment. (Guido)
Mechanicsburg
- Ryan M. Campbell: $300 for disorderly conduct. (Guido)
Sentenced to restitution
Carlisle
- Aunye L. Stackfield: $3,861.31 for welfare fraud. (Masland)
Resentencing list
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Carlisle
- Alyssa N. Dipietro: three months to one year and a $50 fine for unlawful possession of a schedule III controlled substance — Buprenorphine/Naloxone. (Peck)
Aug. 5
Sentenced to Probation
Shippensburg
- Trenton P. Helm: six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (first offense). (Peck)
Sentenced to fine
New Cumberland
- Sara E. Mellott: $25 for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Peck)
Other
- Richard A. Perez (Philadelphia): $25 for disorderly conduct. (Peck)
Aug. 6
Sentenced to Probation
Camp Hill
- Kevin N. Leal: one year and a $50 fine for simple assault and costs for criminal trespass. (Peck)
Sentenced to fine
Carlisle
- Thomas E. Borders: $200 for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and $25 for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Masland)
