Cumberland County Sentencing List for Aug. 10-11

Newville

● Jennie L. Conrad: one to two years less one day and $114.04 in restitution for criminal conspiracy to retail theft, three to six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment and five years probation and $2,345 in restitution for forgery-alter writing. (Guido)

● Eric W. Green: five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (second offense), three years probation, $4365.98 in restitution and a $25 fine for criminal trespass, costs for theft by unlawful taking or disposition, two years probation for theft by unlawful taking or disposition and one year probation and $250 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking or disposition. (Peck)

Shippensburg

● Ashley R. Griffith: five days to six months and a $500 fine for DUI-general impairment (second offense) and two years probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Brewbaker)

● Eric V. Motter: three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI-controlled substance and one year probation for unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance. (Guido)

Other