Cumberland County Sentencing List for Aug. 10-11

The following people were sentenced on Aug. 10-11 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified. Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise. Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Aug. 10
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Harrisburg
● Jennifer M. Hollinger: 45 days to 12 months for criminal conspiracy to theft by unlawful taking or disposition. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to Probation
Enola
● Zachary R. Harmuth: six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment and costs for unlawful possession of a schedule IV controlled substance-clonazepam. (Peck)
Other
● Brandin M. Morrow (Landisburg): six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment and a $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Peck)
Aug. 11
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Mechanicsburg
● Joseph A. Stafford: one to five years and a $2,500 fine for DUI-controlled substance (third offense), one to five years and a $1,500 fine for DUI-high rate (third offense) and one to two years for bad checks. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Carlisle
● Elizabeth Reisinger: three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI-highest rate of alcohol (second offense). (Peck)
● Shawn D. Veney: 11½ to 23 months, $536 in restitution and a $100 fine for fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, 90 days to five years for DUI-controlled substance (second offense), one year probation for accidents involving death or personal injury and one year probation for simple assault. (Peck)
Enola
● Richard A. Cook: five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (second offense). (Guido)
Lemoyne
● Brody D. Wilt: nine to 18 months and $100 fine for strangulation-apply pressure to throat or neck, six months probation and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment, six months probation and $172 in restitution for resisting arrest or other law enforcement and costs for criminal mischief. (Peck)
Mechanicsburg
● Leonard R. Malloy: 10 days to two years and a $500 fine for DUI-general impairment (third offense) and two years probation and a $500 fine for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)
Mount Holly Springs
● Zachary L. Shindel: 15 days to 2 years less one day for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance-marijuana. (Masland)
New Cumberland
● Michelle M. Chesla: three days to six months and a $100 fine for DUI-highest rate. (Peck)
● Nicholas J. Maxton: 12 days to 12 months and $1 restitution for harassment. (Masland)
● Tyler L. Murray: time served to 23 months and $5,407 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking or disposition and time served to 23 months and $855 in restitution for burglary-not adapted for overnight accommodation-no person present. (Masland)
Newburg
● Nicole R. Ranck: 60 days to 12 months for retail theft, 60 days to 12 months consecutive for unlawful possession of a schedule I controlled substance, 73 days to 12 months for theft by unlawful taking or disposition and unlawful possession of a schedule I controlled substance, 12 months probation consecutive for retail theft and costs for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Brewbaker)
Newville
● Jennie L. Conrad: one to two years less one day and $114.04 in restitution for criminal conspiracy to retail theft, three to six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment and five years probation and $2,345 in restitution for forgery-alter writing. (Guido)
● Eric W. Green: five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (second offense), three years probation, $4365.98 in restitution and a $25 fine for criminal trespass, costs for theft by unlawful taking or disposition, two years probation for theft by unlawful taking or disposition and one year probation and $250 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking or disposition. (Peck)
Shippensburg
● Ashley R. Griffith: five days to six months and a $500 fine for DUI-general impairment (second offense) and two years probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Brewbaker)
● Eric V. Motter: three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI-controlled substance and one year probation for unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance. (Guido)
Other
● Kyle M. Burton (Prospect Park): two days to six months and a $500 fine for DUI-general impairment, accident (second offense). (Peck)
● Joseph B. Calcagno (Endicott, N.Y.): 88 days to 12 months and $609.76 in restitution for criminal conspiracy to retail theft. (Brewbaker)
● Leland M. Douglas (Freeport, N.Y.): two days to 23 months, $321.95 in restitution and a $500 fine for identity theft. (Guido)
● Samuel E. Gonzalez (Lebanon): three to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI-controlled substance (second offense). (Guido)
● Darryl S. Green (Manhattan, N.Y.): four to 23 months for simple assault and two years probation consecutive for strangulation-apply pressure to throat or neck. (Masland)
● Bradley Hernandez (Lancaster): time served to 23 months for flight to avoid apprehension, time served to 23 months for simple assault and time served to 23 months for simple assault.
● Christopher M. Todt (Gardners): three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI-highest rate (second offense) and two years probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)
Sentenced to Probation
Camp Hill
● Charles N. Jackson: five years and $848 in restitution for home improvement fraud. (Guido)
Carlisle
● Diriki Birden: 18 months for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)
Enola
● Mason E. Keim: three years for firearms not to be carried without a license. (Guido)
Harrisburg
● Kathryn E. Forney: 24 months for criminal conspiracy to retail theft. (Brewbaker)
● Lawrence H. King: five years probation and $1,694.59 in restitution for receiving stolen property. (Guido)
Mechanicsburg
● Nagey A. Ahmed: two years for theft by unlawful taking, two years for theft from a motor vehicle and six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment. (Peck)
● Yojana P. Matute-Melgar: one year for endangering welfare of children-parent or guardian. (Guido)
New Kingstown
● Andres Rodriguez: 24 months with 159 days credit, 24 hours community service and $1,060 restitution for theft of property lost, mislaid or delivered by mistake and 18 months for retail theft. (Brewbaker)
Other
● Brittany M. Belton (Shermans Dale): six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment (second offense). (Guido)
● Khalid Johnson (Cheltenham): 90 days, $723.42 in restitution and a $50 fine for retail theft. (Peck)
● Clinton S. Kiner (Gardeners): six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment and a $25 fine for restriction on alcoholic beverages. (Brewbaker)
● Joshua J. Wert (Dillsburg): six months and a $300 fine for DUI-general impairment. (Guido)
Resentencing list
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Carlisle
● Zackary L. McCartney: one to two years less one day and a $100 fine for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance-heroin and 90 days to 5 years, $595 in restitution and $1500 fine for DUI-controlled substance (third offense). (Peck)
Mount Holly Springs
● Hayden M. Clark: one to 23 months and $95 in restitution for receiving stolen property. (Guido)
