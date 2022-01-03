Sentencing scheduled for February in fatal buggy crash in March

Sentencing is scheduled for February for a Newville woman who pleaded guilty in November to homicide by vehicle in a fatal buggy crash in March.

Tabitha Foultz, 21, on Nov. 30 pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and DUI controlled substance in connection with the March 3 crash in the 1200 block of Ritner Highway in Southampton Township that ejected three people, one of which died of injuries a few days later.

Through the guilty plea, a number of other charges were dismissed, including three counts each of felony aggravated assault by vehicle charge and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.

The plea came a few months before Foultz was scheduled for a pre-trial conference this week in Cumberland County Court. With the plea having been made, sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 8 in front of Judge Jessica Brewbaker.

Pennsylvania State Police said Foultz, formerly Tabitha Evelhoch, had been charged in June following the March crash. Police said Foultz admitted to using her phone and not watching the road when her vehicle struck a horse-and-buggy. Toxicology tests later showed she had marijuana and amphetamine in her system the morning of the crash, according to police.

The driver of the buggy, Marcus Lantz of Newburg, had been injured, along with two children, and one of the children - a 14-year-old boy - died of his injuries.