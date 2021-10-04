Sentence reduced for truck driver in triple-fatal crash

HARRISBURG — A judge has reduced the sentence of a Mississippi truck driver convicted in an alcohol-related crash on a Pennsylvania interstate three years ago that killed three people, including a toddler.

A Dauphin County judge originally sentenced Jack Satterfield, 32, to 28½ to 78 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges including vehicular homicide while driving under the influence in the October 2018 crash on Interstate 83 in Lower Paxton Township.

PennLive.com reports that Judge Deborah Curcillo on Monday imposed a new term of 27 to 54 years after the state Supreme Court ruled in June that Satterfield had been sentenced three times for leaving the scene of the wreck when he had in fact only done so once.

Authorities said Satterfield had consumed eight drinks earlier in the day before his rig slammed into a line of cars stopped in a construction zone. The crash killed Zachary Lybrand, 24, of Middletown; his 16-month-old daughter, Elliana, and Ethan Van Bochoven, 22, a college student from Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

Rachel Timler, one of the sisters of Jessica Lybrand, Zachary's wife, told the court that the defendant had “caused immeasurable pain in so many lives."

“I never believed that I could feel so constantly empty inside,” she said.