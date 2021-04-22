 Skip to main content
Second person dies from injuries suffered in Enola shooting in early April
Second person dies from injuries suffered in Enola shooting in early April

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office reported Thursday that a second person shot during a domestic incident in East Pennsboro Township earlier this month has succumbed to her injuries and died.

The DA's office said Melissa Hinton-Miller, who was initially transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after the shooting on April 10, died this past Tuesday.

She was the wife of John Miller, 78, of Enola, who currently faces homicide charges in the death of his adult daughter, Joanna Miller, who was found dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police were initially dispatched to the home in the first block of Greenmont Drive on April 10 for a domestic incident, but officers had left believing the dispute was "civil in nature." Shortly after their departure, however, they were called back after John Miller made a 911 call claiming he had shot and killed his wife and daughter, according to police.

Miller was transported to Cumberland County Prison and remains there after bail was denied. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13 in front of Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson.

John Miller

Miller

