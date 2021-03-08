Second man pleads guilty to murder charge in 2017 killing of Rhyhiem Hodge

The second of three men charged in the killing of Rhyhiem Hodge has entered a guilty plea.
Tyrale Hill-Price pleaded guilty on March 3 to third-degree murder as an accomplice for an agreed upon sentence of 15-40 years in prison and criminal conspiracy to robbery for an agreed upon consecutive sentence of 5-10 years for a total of 20-50 years in prison, according to Michelle Sibert, first assistant district attorney.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 9.
Christopher Williams had entered a guilty plea to criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder and robbery for a total sentence of 25-50 years in prison in January, but withdrew that plea after legal research and with the agreement of the court on Feb. 24.
That same day, Williams pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and robbery, which will still give him a total sentence of 25-50 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for May 4.
Sibert said another man charged in the killing, Cordae Jones, is set to go to trial on April 12, and that the district attorney's office is still anticipating a trial in that case.
Hodge was killed on Nov. 12, 2017, and Williams was arrested two days later based on a rapid DNA test, the county district attorney’s office said at the time. In December 2019, a grand jury report and indictment was released, alleging that Williams, Hill-Price and Jones conspired to rob Hodge of drugs and cash.
Jones was involved in obtaining the gun used by Williams in the crime, the grand jury alleges, and Hill-Price assisted in obtaining the vehicle used, as well as providing Williams with information about Hodge’s housemate, according to the report.
The men planned to rob Hodge while his housemate was out of town, according to the grand jury. But when Williams arrived, Hodge had a group of people over watching a football game.
Williams allegedly tried to take a woman hostage, but a physical struggle ensued, according to police, during which Williams shot Hodge and Williams was stabbed but fled.
Williams sought hospital treatment for his wound, police said, alerting them to his involvement. Text messages cited in the grand jury report corroborate Jones’ and Hill-Price’s involvement, the indictment alleges.
Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert had sought the death penalty against Williams. All three men were denied bail after their arrests and are incarcerated.
