Second man pleads guilty to murder charge in 2017 killing of Rhyhiem Hodge

The second of three men charged in the killing of Rhyhiem Hodge has entered a guilty plea.

Tyrale Hill-Price pleaded guilty on March 3 to third-degree murder as an accomplice for an agreed upon sentence of 15-40 years in prison and criminal conspiracy to robbery for an agreed upon consecutive sentence of 5-10 years for a total of 20-50 years in prison, according to Michelle Sibert, first assistant district attorney.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 9.

Christopher Williams had entered a guilty plea to criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder and robbery for a total sentence of 25-50 years in prison in January, but withdrew that plea after legal research and with the agreement of the court on Feb. 24.

That same day, Williams pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and robbery, which will still give him a total sentence of 25-50 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

Sibert said another man charged in the killing, Cordae Jones, is set to go to trial on April 12, and that the district attorney's office is still anticipating a trial in that case.