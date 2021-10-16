Second man arrested in connection with Lower Allen Township car break-ins

A second man has been arrested and faces 179 charges in connection with a series of car break-ins during 2020 in Lower Allen Township.

Izzy Martinez, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with 36 counts each of theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit theft from a motor vehicle. He also faces 35 counts of loitering and prowling at nighttime.

Izzy Martinez’s arrest follows the arrest Sept. 27 of Juan Martinez in connection to the same incident.

Juan Martinez, 21, of Harrisburg, faces 36 counts each of theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit theft from a motor vehicle. He also faces 32 counts of loitering and prowling at night.

Warrants have been issued for one other man suspected of being involved in the break-ins.

Police said the break-ins occurred in March, August, October, November and December 2020 in the Rossmoyne Manor, Highland Park, Beacon Hill, Cumberland Park, Spring Lake and Wesley Park Apartments neighborhoods. More than 36 victims had a total of $15,500 worth of property, including electronics, jewelry, weapons and cash, stolen from their unlocked vehicles.

Police said Izzy Martinez, Juan Martinez and the other man were identified through video surveillance collected from the neighborhood and sharing information among local law enforcement agencies. Patrol officers also got the license plate for a suspect vehicle while detectives conducted interviews and cellphone record searches to identify the suspects.

