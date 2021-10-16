 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Second man arrested in connection with Lower Allen Township car break-ins

  • 0
Lower Allen Township Police Car

Lower Allen Township Police.

 Michael Bupp, The Sentinel

A second man has been arrested and faces 179 charges in connection with a series of car break-ins during 2020 in Lower Allen Township.

Izzy Martinez, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with 36 counts each of theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit theft from a motor vehicle. He also faces 35 counts of loitering and prowling at nighttime.

Izzy Martinez’s arrest follows the arrest Sept. 27 of Juan Martinez in connection to the same incident.

Juan Martinez, 21, of Harrisburg, faces 36 counts each of theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit theft from a motor vehicle. He also faces 32 counts of loitering and prowling at night.

Warrants have been issued for one other man suspected of being involved in the break-ins.

Police said the break-ins occurred in March, August, October, November and December 2020 in the Rossmoyne Manor, Highland Park, Beacon Hill, Cumberland Park, Spring Lake and Wesley Park Apartments neighborhoods. More than 36 victims had a total of $15,500 worth of property, including electronics, jewelry, weapons and cash, stolen from their unlocked vehicles.

People are also reading…

Police said Izzy Martinez, Juan Martinez and the other man were identified through video surveillance collected from the neighborhood and sharing information among local law enforcement agencies. Patrol officers also got the license plate for a suspect vehicle while detectives conducted interviews and cellphone record searches to identify the suspects.

+1 
Izzy Martinez

Izzy Martinez

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Oct. 10

Sentinel police log for Oct. 10

Today's Sentinel police log includes the theft of construction tools in Upper Allen, an assault report in Shippensburg Township and a trespassing arrest in Lemoyne.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 12

Sentinel police log for Oct. 12

Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault arrest in North Middleton and felony charges filed in connection with a stolen mobility scooter in Middlesex Township.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 13

Sentinel police log for Oct. 13

Today's Sentinel police log includes a hit-and-run arrest in Upper Allen, and a case of resisting arrest after a traffic stop in East Pennsboro.

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA probe will study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News