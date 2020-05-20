Second man apprehended in fatal drug overdose in Upper Allen
Second man apprehended in fatal drug overdose in Upper Allen

Upper Allen Township Police said a second man has been apprehended in a fatal drug overdose in March.

Andrei Burkett, 28, of Mechanicsburg, was arrested Wednesday in Silver Spring Township by U.S. marshals, township police reported. Burkett faces charges of felony drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

Police said the charges stem from an overdose on March 22. During the investigation into the death, police identified Burkett and Clayton Carroll as being responsible for delivering the drugs to the person who overdosed.

Carroll was arrested on May 1, but Burkett had not been located.

Burkett was arraigned Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin, who set bail at $125,000 cash, which he was unable to post. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.

