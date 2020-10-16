SCI Camp Hill reports first inmate death due to COVID-19

Pennsylvania's Department of Corrections Friday reported the first death of an SCI Camp Hill inmate due to COVID-19.
The inmate, who died on Oct. 15, had been in the hospital since Aug. 31. He was 53 years old and was serving a 3-year, 4-month to 10-year sentence for drugs. He entered the state prison system on Aug. 13, 2020.
“One death is too many,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said in a news release. “And one death is proof that we need to continue our battle against this invisible enemy.”
This is the department's 12th inmate death due to COVID-19.
According to a recent study by the Council on Criminal Justice, Pennsylvania is one of only six states where the COVID death rate in prison is lower than the state’s community COVID death rate, the news release said.
As of Oct. 15, 41 SCI Camp Hill employees have reported testing positive for COVID-19. Thirteen of those are active cases. Employees who have tested positive must isolate at their homes and cannot return to work until they provide a doctor’s note clearing them to return.
Also, as of Oct. 15, the prison reports a total of nine active inmate COVID-19 cases, all of which are in isolation either at the prison’s infirmary or local hospitals.
Several housing units remain under enhanced quarantine due to one or more inmates from each unit testing positive for COVID-19. During enhanced quarantine, medical staff checks inmates’ conditions, including temperatures, at least twice daily. Inmates who have tested positive have been moved to the prison’s infirmary. Inmates who require care that prison medical staff can’t provide are transported to local hospitals to receive care.
Inmates are grouped into cohorts, or small groups, that help to contain the virus should anyone in a cohort develop influenza-like illness.
“What we are seeing across our system is that housing units or entire prisons can be quarantined at any given moment,” Wetzel said. “I’ve directed our staff to act aggressively and quickly when inmates report influenza-like illnesses, and that includes locking down units or prisons as needed. COVID-19 is here to stay, and our staff is constantly working to protect inmates. The congregate environment is one where COVID-19 can thrive, and our goal is to prevent that from happening.”
Steps taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at SCI Camp Hill included a deep cleaning of the prison, pausing the acceptance of new commitments from county prisons for two cycles, temporarily suspending outgoing transfers to other institutions and an education component for staff and inmates.
Most recently, department officials increased efforts with SCI Camp Hill staff to improve communications with inmates and their family members, employees and legislators. A Corrections Department COVID-19 compliance team was sent to the prison to review practices and procedures, and a consultant held meetings with inmates to answer their questions and address their concerns.
