SCI Camp Hill reports first inmate death due to COVID-19

Several housing units remain under enhanced quarantine due to one or more inmates from each unit testing positive for COVID-19. During enhanced quarantine, medical staff checks inmates’ conditions, including temperatures, at least twice daily. Inmates who have tested positive have been moved to the prison’s infirmary. Inmates who require care that prison medical staff can’t provide are transported to local hospitals to receive care.

Inmates are grouped into cohorts, or small groups, that help to contain the virus should anyone in a cohort develop influenza-like illness.

“What we are seeing across our system is that housing units or entire prisons can be quarantined at any given moment,” Wetzel said. “I’ve directed our staff to act aggressively and quickly when inmates report influenza-like illnesses, and that includes locking down units or prisons as needed. COVID-19 is here to stay, and our staff is constantly working to protect inmates. The congregate environment is one where COVID-19 can thrive, and our goal is to prevent that from happening.”

Steps taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at SCI Camp Hill included a deep cleaning of the prison, pausing the acceptance of new commitments from county prisons for two cycles, temporarily suspending outgoing transfers to other institutions and an education component for staff and inmates.