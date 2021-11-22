SCI Camp Hill inmate dies

An inmate of State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill is dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday.

Prison Superintendent Laurel Harry reported that Ulysses Edward Denman, 24, was found unresponsive, and prison staff responded to provide life-saving measures until facility medical personnel could arrive.

Lower Allen EMS also arrived and continued advanced life support measures, but Denman was pronounced dead at 6:05 a.m. Saturday.

In accordance with state policy, the State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner's Office.

Denman was serving a 15- to 30-year sentence for third-degree murder out of Luzerne County, and had been at SCI Camp Hill since Aug. 17, 2020.