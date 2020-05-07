SCI Camp Hill has third highest number of COVID-19 cases in state prisons as two others deal with outbreak

While the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has talked about outbreaks at two of its state correctional institutions, there are also 11 other prisons that have at least one COVID-19 case.
Of those 11 other prisons, SCI Camp Hill has the highest number of cases, with four staff members testing positive and one inmate testing positive. According to the department, who last updated its figures Wednesday evening, it has also received seven negative tests among staff members and 31 negative tests among inmates. About 11.6 percent of all tests conducted at the prison are positive.
While that can be a cause for concern for an isolated community, SCI Camp Hill's numbers are still shy of the level of outbreak seen at SCI Phoenix and SCI Huntingdon, where more than 60 percent of all tests conducted are positive.
The first outbreak occurred at SCI Phoenix, where there has been 56 staff positives and 31 inmate positives. The prison had some of the earliest cases, and has had three reported deaths due to the coronavirus - the only deaths reported in state prisons so far. The department also noted that as of Wednesday evening, 21 inmates have since recovered.
The second outbreak is more of a focus for concern for residents and officials who believe COVID-19 cases at facilities such as prisons and nursing homes should be excluded from a county's total number.
While SCI Phoenix is located in Montgomery County where there is a high number of general population cases, and SCI Camp Hill is located in Lower Allen Township where that ZIP code also reports a high number of cases due to an affected long-term care facility, SCI Huntingdon is likely the source of the majority of cases in Huntingdon County, which is located in the southcentral region with Cumberland County.
Though there seems to be a discrepancy in reporting between the state Department of Health and the Department of Corrections, potentially due to lag time in reporting or staff at the prison having a residence outside of the county, Huntingdon County as of Thursday morning has 109 cases, and corrections says the prison has 140 cases, with 108 inmates positive for the disease, along with 32 staff members.
The number of cases is also steadily rising. On Monday, the prison only had 51 inmates and 24 employees infected with the virus. The prison's positive cases is also outpacing its negative tests, with 66.4 percent of all tests coming back positive.
Huntingdon County is the only other county in the southcentral region that has a state prison outside of Cumberland County, and Huntingdon has two of them. In addition to SCI Huntingdon, the county is also home to SCI Smithfield, which has two positive cases, all among employees.
Many of the other positives in other state prisons are largely among staff members, with two or three cases, as of Wednesday, being reported in SCI Fayette, SCI Dallas, SCI Retreat, SCI Waymart and SCI Rockview. In total, the state prison system has 127 staff positives and 143 inmate positives, with about 36.59 percent of all tests overall across the state coming back positive.
Corrections officials have previously said that they are enhancing the screening of employees and vendors at outbreak sites, and voluntary testing is available at SCI Huntingdon for any employee who fails the screening. Inmates who have tested positive at the facility are being isolated at a gym that was converted into an infirmary during the pandemic.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.