SCI Camp Hill has third highest number of COVID-19 cases in state prisons as two others deal with outbreak

While SCI Phoenix is located in Montgomery County where there is a high number of general population cases, and SCI Camp Hill is located in Lower Allen Township where that ZIP code also reports a high number of cases due to an affected long-term care facility, SCI Huntingdon is likely the source of the majority of cases in Huntingdon County, which is located in the southcentral region with Cumberland County.

Though there seems to be a discrepancy in reporting between the state Department of Health and the Department of Corrections, potentially due to lag time in reporting or staff at the prison having a residence outside of the county, Huntingdon County as of Thursday morning has 109 cases, and corrections says the prison has 140 cases, with 108 inmates positive for the disease, along with 32 staff members.

The number of cases is also steadily rising. On Monday, the prison only had 51 inmates and 24 employees infected with the virus. The prison's positive cases is also outpacing its negative tests, with 66.4 percent of all tests coming back positive.

Huntingdon County is the only other county in the southcentral region that has a state prison outside of Cumberland County, and Huntingdon has two of them. In addition to SCI Huntingdon, the county is also home to SCI Smithfield, which has two positive cases, all among employees.