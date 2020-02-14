Rutter’s says data breach impacted come Cumberland County stores

Rutter’s issued a news release on its website Thursday saying that installed malware affected fuel pumps and interior payment systems at stores in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The company's statement says numerous locations were victim of a data breach that allowed a third-party access to customers’ credit cards from Oct. 1, 2018, until May 29, 2019.

At least 70 locations in Pennsylvania and one in West Virginia were compromised. Among the compromised sites listed are stores at 1150 Carlisle Pike north of Carlisle; 1455 York Road in Monroe Township; 714 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg; 368 Lewisberry Road in New Cumberland; and 1 Airport Road in Shippensburg.

The breach may have compromised credit cardholders' names, card numbers, expiration dates and internal verification codes.

According to the news release, "Payment card transactions at Rutter’s car washes, ATM’s, and lottery machines in Rutter’s stores were not involved."

The company said for customers Rutter’s can identify as having used their card at a location involved during that timeframe and for whom Rutter’s has a mailing address or email address, Rutter’s will be mailing them a letter or sending them an email.