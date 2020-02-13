Rutter’s data breach impacted at least 70 Pennsylvania stores
Rutter’s data breach impacted at least 70 Pennsylvania stores

HARRISBURG — Rutter’s released a statement on its website Thursday saying numerous locations were victim of a data breach that allowed a third-party access to customers’ credit cards from Oct. 1, 2018, until May 29, 2019.

At least 70 locations in Pennsylvania and one in West Virginia were compromised. Among the compromised sites listed are stores at 1150 Carlisle Pike north of Carlisle; 1455 York Road in Monroe Township; 714 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg; 368 Lewisberry Road in New Cumberland; and 1 Airport Road in Shippensburg.

The company investigated the situation after receiving a report that customer payment cards were compromised as a result of malware installed on its payment processing system.

That malware impacted both fuel pumps and inside stores: possibly taking a cardholder’s name, number, expiration date, and internal verification code through swiping the card traditionally, though chip-enabled cards’ number and expiration date were vulnerable.

The company says payment card transactions at Rutter’s car washes, ATM’s and lottery machines were not involved.

Rutter’s said it does not believe any other customer information is susceptible and that the data breach is not a result of skimmers on fuel pumps.

The malware has since been removed and the company said “enhanced security measures” have been implemented.

