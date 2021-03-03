Two children injured after crash involving horse and buggy Wednesday in Southampton Township

A crash involving a horse and buggy Wednesday morning has closed Ritner Highway in Southampton Township.

Ritner Highway reopened around 1 p.m., according to state police.

Police said the crash involved a horse and buggy and a sedan, which severely injured two children when they and a third person were ejected from the buggy. The children were flown to a local hospital.

Police said the horse was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

State Police at Carlisle posted on Twitter at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday that Ritner Highway is expected to be closed in that area for several hours. Police ask that drivers avoid the area.

