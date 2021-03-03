 Skip to main content
Ritner Highway closed between Cramer Road and Newville Road in Southampton after horse and buggy crash
A crash involving a horse and buggy Wednesday morning has closed Ritner Highway in Southampton Township.

State Police at Carlisle posted on Twitter at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday that Ritner Highway is expected to be closed in that area for several hours. Police ask that drivers avoid the area.

