South Middleton School District officials said W.G. Rice Elementary School briefly had a shelter-in-place order after State Police contacted the school about an incident nearby.

Officials said elementary staff and students were ordered to shelter in place between 9 a.m. and 9:46 a.m. Thursday. Under this order, students are not allowed inside, but they are allowed to move around within the building.

School officials said they lifted the order after police said the incident in Mount Holly was resolved.

No immediate information was available on what the police incident was.