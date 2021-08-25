Reward offered for information on 2019 Middlesex Township missing woman case

Cumberland County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that will help find a woman who was reported missing almost two years ago.

Kimberley Faye Gsell, now 40, was reported missing by friends and family on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Previous reports on her disappearance noted that she was last seen at the Rodeway Inn on the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township, between Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 when she got into an argument with another woman before leaving.

Gsell is described as a white, non-Hispanic female who would now be 40 years old. She was further described in initial reports as being 5-foot-2 with dark brown/gray hair that is shaved at the back bottom portion of her head.

Crime Stoppers is offering the reward for information leading to her location and/or the arrests of those responsible for her disappearance.

Those with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or submit tips online at www.crimestoppers.org. All calls and tips may remain anonymous.

