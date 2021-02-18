 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: War College commandant under investigation over alleged sexual assault
alert top story
Carlisle

Report: War College commandant under investigation over alleged sexual assault

{{featured_button_text}}

Maj. Gen. Stephen Maranian, who was suspended earlier this month from his duties as the commandant of the U.S. Army War College, is under investigation for alleged sexual assault, according to Stars and Stripes.

The military news publication reported that the Army's Criminal Investigation Command is investigating allegations of "inappropriate touching" by Maranian. Cynthia Smith, an Army spokeswoman, told the publication that the allegations are unrelated to Maranian's duties as commandant, a position he took in July 2020.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“No further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigative process,” Smith said in a statement issued to Stars and Stripes Thursday. “These are allegations at this time and Maranian is presumed innocent until and if proven otherwise.”

Though Smith declined to say when or where an incident may have occurred, Stars and Stripes said Task & Purpose, an online military news publication, reported Thursday that a protective order was issued Feb. 9 against Maranian, citing the investigation of an "abusive sexual contact."

Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian

Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Robinhood CEO grilled at GameStop hearing

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News