Report: War College commandant under investigation over alleged sexual assault

Maj. Gen. Stephen Maranian, who was suspended earlier this month from his duties as the commandant of the U.S. Army War College, is under investigation for alleged sexual assault, according to Stars and Stripes.

The military news publication reported that the Army's Criminal Investigation Command is investigating allegations of "inappropriate touching" by Maranian. Cynthia Smith, an Army spokeswoman, told the publication that the allegations are unrelated to Maranian's duties as commandant, a position he took in July 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“No further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigative process,” Smith said in a statement issued to Stars and Stripes Thursday. “These are allegations at this time and Maranian is presumed innocent until and if proven otherwise.”

Though Smith declined to say when or where an incident may have occurred, Stars and Stripes said Task & Purpose, an online military news publication, reported Thursday that a protective order was issued Feb. 9 against Maranian, citing the investigation of an "abusive sexual contact."