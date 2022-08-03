Remains of missing Shippensburg woman connected with double-homicide investigation found in Florida

The remains of a Shippensburg woman who was reported missing in February have been located in Florida, and officials believe her death is a homicide, State Police at Carlisle reported Wednesday.

Police previously reported on Feb. 23 that they were looking for Jasmine Forbes, 31, of Shippensburg, who was last seen in Shippensburg that day. At the time, police said they believed Forbes may be endangered and asked for assistance in locating her.

Though police hadn't mentioned it in their news release regarding her disappearance, Forbes was the source of obsession of Larry Burns, 59, of Chambersburg, who would later be charged in a double homicide that occurred the day she went missing. According to court documents that were unsealed in May, Larry Burns had gone looking for Forbes, who was in a relationship with the man who owned the Southampton Township home where two people - Eddie Shaw and Frankie Thomas - were killed.

Though the shooting deaths had happened on Feb. 23, Larry Burns and Cordaryl Burns, also charged in the deaths, weren't arrested until a month later on March 22, both in separate states - Larry Burns in North Carolina and Cordaryl Burns in Michigan.

Police on Wednesday did not release any further details about Forbes' death or remains, but noted that the investigation is ongoing.

Police said that initial search efforts indicated Forbes may have traveled to Florida, which prompted the assistance from the Pasco Sheriff's Office's Major Case Unit. Their office conducted an investigation that led them to a property where "they believed Forbes may have been harmed." A search of the property uncovered the remains, which were later identified as Forbes.

State Police say they are working with the Pasco Sheriff's Office on the investigation and ask anyone with information to contact the Pasco Sheriff Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or PascoSheriff.com/tips.