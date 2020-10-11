Reassignment of Hampden & Silver Spring cases to different MDJ causes confusion

“There are a whole lot of people that are going to have to go to the court the judge says to go to, and to put all that on Zoom is going to be difficult,” Thomas said.

Given the short notice, officials said police in Silver Spring and Hampden townships scrambled to set up such procedures. Machamer said that Silver Spring police were recently able to obtain a warrant through Cohick’s office remotely, but had not yet done any more intensive proceedings.

“I would think something as serious as this would’ve been well thought through,” Thomas said. “We never had a chance to have the discussion with the judges before the decision was made.”

“There’s not a whole lot of definition as to if it’ll end [in April], or if it’ll end sooner,” Machamer said regarding the timeline of the venue change order.

MDJs themselves are not required to be an attorney or have legal background; the state provides a four-week course that MDJs must take and pass before being seated.

MDJs are elected by the voters for the jurisdictions they serve, and moving the venue means that Hampden and Silver Spring residents will be served by an MDJ over whom they do not have the power of the ballot.