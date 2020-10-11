Reassignment of Hampden & Silver Spring cases to different MDJ causes confusion

Criminal cases in Hampden and Silver Spring townships have recently been moved from their normal district court location to venues on the other side of Cumberland County, potentially for months—a change that has caused concern among local officials.
Court administrators in the county said the change is due to staffing shortages and can be mitigated with the use of remote technology. But Hampden and Silver Spring township officials said the court system rolled out the switch prior to consulting the townships, leading to fears that police and residents will experience difficulties in accessing the court system.
On Sept. 15, Cumberland County’s president judge, Common Pleas Judge Edward Guido, issued an order citing “staffing issues” at Magisterial District Court 09-3-04, located on Trindle Road in Hampden Township. Judge Kathy Silcox oversees that court, which covers Hampden and Silver Spring townships.
All new criminal case filings as of Sept. 21 and all preliminary hearings starting Oct. 1 are to be reassigned, under Guido’s order. Criminal cases arising in Hampden Township are being moved to Judge Paul Fegley of Magisterial District Court 09-2-01, and all criminal cases arising in Silver Spring Township to Judge Vivian Cohick in Magisterial District Court 09-3-02.
Fegley’s office covers the area north of Carlisle, and is located on Spring Road in North Middleton Township (15 miles away from Silcox’s office); Cohick’s office covers the Newville region and is located in Penn Township (22 miles away from Silcox’s office).
“Our concern is about public safety,” said John Thomas, chair of the Hampden Township commissioners. “Our police do not think this is practical.”
Thomas and his counterparts in Silver Spring Township said they received no advance warning of Guido’s order, giving their police departments a scant five days to prepare to switch judicial venues.
“There wasn’t any warning or discussion,” said Carl Machamer, chair of the Silver Spring Township supervisors, noting it was something that caused “a lot of anxiety.”
Cumberland County’s court administration office referred questions about the switches to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, the state’s central office in Harrisburg.
AOPC spokesperson Stacey Witalec said she understood the issue was “essentially just a staffing shortage,” and that it’s “not uncommon” for cases to be re-assigned if a judge’s office has had staff depart.
The courts are currently working to fill three vacancies related to Silcox’s office, Witalec said, and expects new court staff to begin working at the end of October.
However, Guido’s order moving criminal cases does not expire until April 4, 2021, and township officials said it was not made clear to them if there is an expectation that the staffing situation will be resolved sooner, or if the change of venue is expected to last the full duration of the judge’s order; Witalec said the courts “will continue to monitor and adjust as necessary.”
Cases
Magisterial district judges — or MDJs — are the originating courts for most cases in Pennsylvania, both criminal and civil. Under Guido’s order, Silcox’s office is still handling civil matters as well as summary offenses such as traffic violations in which no arrest is made.
But the criminal cases that require more legwork are the ones being moved further away. Generally speaking, a person who is arrested by police in Pennsylvania will interact with an MDJ twice.
Shortly after their arrest — regardless of whether they are detained by the police, or were booked and released — a person will be arraigned by an MDJ, where the judge will review the case and make a decision on bail.
Support Local Journalism
Several days or weeks after that, if the charges have not been dropped, a preliminary hearing will occur where the MDJ will decide whether the charges brought by law enforcement are appropriate. Cases are often plea-bargained or otherwise settled at this stage, but if not, they will likely be handed off to the county’s Court of Common Pleas for further resolution, including a jury trial if one is requested.
Preliminary hearings typically have multiple parties present, which can include the defendant, attorneys, prosecutors, police and the MDJ. Preliminary hearings are usually where public defenders are assigned, if needed.
The increased physical distance between Hampden and Silver Spring townships and their new judicial venues makes it significantly more time-consuming for those involved, particularly police, who are pulled away from the jurisdiction where they may need to respond to an emergency.
The logistical hurdles can be accommodated through the use of “alternative technologies,” Witalec said, including Zoom and other virtual meeting programs.
Such strategies have already been underway in Pennsylvania courts and nationwide, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many in-person proceedings in Cumberland County still being conducted remotely.
Local attorneys told The Sentinel that this has generally been going well. In an email, area defense attorney David Erhard, who handles Cumberland County cases for Steve Rice Law, said the county’s management of Zoom or similar technologies has been “exemplary.”
“Of course, there is a serious inconvenience associated with traveling as far as Newville for a Mechanicsburg incident, but as long as the inconvenience is temporary, as the order at issue suggests, I think it is something that law enforcement and the citizenry alike will just have to endure,” Erhard said.
Concerns
But local officials aren’t convinced everything is going to go smoothly, especially if defendants don’t have reliable internet access, and if officers experience delays in accessing court documents remotely.
“There are a whole lot of people that are going to have to go to the court the judge says to go to, and to put all that on Zoom is going to be difficult,” Thomas said.
Given the short notice, officials said police in Silver Spring and Hampden townships scrambled to set up such procedures. Machamer said that Silver Spring police were recently able to obtain a warrant through Cohick’s office remotely, but had not yet done any more intensive proceedings.
“I would think something as serious as this would’ve been well thought through,” Thomas said. “We never had a chance to have the discussion with the judges before the decision was made.”
“There’s not a whole lot of definition as to if it’ll end [in April], or if it’ll end sooner,” Machamer said regarding the timeline of the venue change order.
MDJs themselves are not required to be an attorney or have legal background; the state provides a four-week course that MDJs must take and pass before being seated.
MDJs are elected by the voters for the jurisdictions they serve, and moving the venue means that Hampden and Silver Spring residents will be served by an MDJ over whom they do not have the power of the ballot.
Different MDJs, elected by different constituencies, have demonstrably different outcomes on criminal justice.
An analysis by The Sentinel of 2016 bail decisions showed that, although the mix of case types between county MDJs was roughly equivalent, the bail amounts set varied significantly. Silcox’s median bail was around $20,000, but Cohick and Fegley generally charged more for a defendant’s freedom, around $25,000.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.