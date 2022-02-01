Proposed changes to magisterial district judge coverage move highway cases in Carlisle to Newville

Cumberland County last week issued its Magisterial District Reestablishment Report for 2022 to 2031, and while no district courts will close, some criminal and traffic cases on major highways will be covered by different courts.

In the report, which was made public Jan. 28 and will be available for public comment for a period of 30 days, the county would move all criminal and traffic cases generated by Pennsylvania State Police on Interstate 81, Route 581 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Carlisle, Middlesex Township, North Middleton Township and Lower Frankford Township to be filed with Magisterial District Judge Vivian Cohick's office in Newville.

The county would also move all criminal and traffic cases from State Police on the same highways in Hampden and Silver Spring townships to be filed with Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson in East Pennsboro Township.

The county said the changes were based on workload calculations from 2019 and should bring the districts within the 15% threshold for cases.

Cumberland County is required to participate in the reestablishment of magisterial districts every 10 years and is directly related to the federal Census. The county receives guidelines and statistics from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts to submit recommendations to that office for its district courts.

The report is available on the county website at www.ccpa.net, and comments regarding the report may be sent to District Court Administrator Melissa Calvanelli, 1 Courthouse Square, Room 301 in Carlisle, or emailed to mcalvanelli@ccpa.net with the subject line "2022 MDJ Reestablishment."

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

